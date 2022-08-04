Rick Springfield (and his butt) returning to Central New York for another concert

Read on www.syracuse.com
Young M.A’s ‘Island Summer’ concert canceled at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, N.Y. — Young M.A’s stop in Syracuse has been canceled the same day the rapper was scheduled to perform. Young M.A’s “Island Summer” concert at the Landmark Theater was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the theater said Saturday afternoon. The show was...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Noted New York City brewery nears opening for Manlius taproom
Manlius, N.Y. — The Singlecut Barn, a local outlet for the beers of New York City brewer SingleCut Beersmiths, is scheduled to open in Manlius with some “previews” starting in early September. The taproom will be located in and around a 200-year-old barn at The Yard, an...
Today’s obituaries: Donna J. DiRaddo owned Central NY Barado’s restaurants
Donna J. DiRaddo, 61, of Central Square, died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2022, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Syracuse, she was a graduate of West Genesee High School, Onondaga Community College, and later became a self-taught culinary chef, according to her obituary. She was...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
CNY goalie staying close to home, commits to play soccer at Syracuse University
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls soccer goalie who led all of Section III in saves last season has decided to stay close to home to play college soccer next year. Central Square’s Samantha Haley announced on Instagram that she has verbally committed to play soccer at Syracuse University next fall.
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
‘My Favorite Girlfriend’: Syracuse native’s new rom-com explores love and mental health
A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” starring Bonnie Piesse (”Obi-Wan Kenobi”) and Tyler Johnson (”The Young and the Restless”). The movie follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder).
New weekly feature highlights interesting, ‘under the radar’ newsmakers (Letter from the Editor)
Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard reporter Glenn Coin says he has written about “everything from Indian land claims to state tax policy” since he joined the newspaper in 1995. For the past several years, Glenn has mainly focused on weather, science, and environmental topics, but this week he launched a new regular feature that’s a little bit different.
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
Jeff Taylor combines wild animal park and modified racing for life on the edge in Chittenango
During the day, Jeff Taylor owns and operates the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and spends his time caring for and feeding lions, tigers and rhinos. But on Friday nights, he buckles up into his 750 horse-power DIRT big-block modified and races around Brewerton Speedway’s three-eighth-mile track. For the...
Meet top-tier anglers: Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake with kickoff festival this weekend
The Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake next week, Aug. 6-11, for stage six of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) 2022 regular season. Eighty of the world’s best bass anglers will compete for a $805,000 purse, with a top payout of $100,000. The last major professional bass fishing...
Passenger reported shot while inside car traveling in East Syracuse, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported to be shot while inside a car traveling in East Syracuse, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson...
Seb’s Green Shutters is lowkey outside dining at its best (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — The scenic, hilly drive to Auburn goes by quickly when you know the destination includes delicious, low-cost food, a relaxing patio,and the gorgeous Owasco Lake just across the road. Once you arrive at Seb’s Green Shutters you will see a fairly large outdoor dining space and,...
See 15 photos of large Syracuse apartment fire that left 14 people without a home
Syracuse, N.Y. — It took 65 firefighters to put out a blaze Thursday that ripped through a large apartment building south of Syracuse University. The fire damaged the building so badly that 14 people needed to find a place to live through the American Red Cross, fire officials said.
Lehigh Valley edges out Syracuse, 7-4
Allentown, PA – The Lehigh Valley IronPigs eeked out another close game against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night, edging the road team by a 7-4 final on a muggy Saturday night in Allentown. The IronPigs have now won four of the first five games in the six-game series. 10 of the 17 games the two teams have played against one another so far this season have been decided by three runs or less. Syracuse has won five of those ten games.
Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jamesville Beach in the town of LaFayette has been closed for swimming because of an algal bloom in the water, according to the Onondaga County Health Department. Algal blooms can turn the water green and can form thick surface scums on the water. Certain types of...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
A boom keeps booming: See priciest Onondaga County homes sold in first half of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Spiking home prices showed few signs of easing in Onondaga County through the first half of the year, with 12 of the county’s 25 most expensive home sales exceeding $1 million in that period. That puts the county on pace for a total of 24...
