Rick Springfield (and his butt) returning to Central New York for another concert

Allentown, PA – The Lehigh Valley IronPigs eeked out another close game against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night, edging the road team by a 7-4 final on a muggy Saturday night in Allentown. The IronPigs have now won four of the first five games in the six-game series. 10 of the 17 games the two teams have played against one another so far this season have been decided by three runs or less. Syracuse has won five of those ten games.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO