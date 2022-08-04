NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months

Read on www.syracuse.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
NYC McDonald’s worker dies from gunshot over ‘cold fries,’ police say
A McDonald's worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Rally held to get Asian American history taught in New York State classrooms
There was a push on Friday in Queens to get Asian American history taught in classrooms all across New York State.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SiriusXM DJ, USPS worker indicted in $1M drug trafficking scheme: Nassau DA
A Sirius XM DJ known as “DJ Love Dinero” and a US postal worker were indicted for a million-dollar drug trafficking scheme that stretched from California to New York, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Subway Pusher
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of ADITYA VEMULAPATI for pushing a woman in front of an oncoming train at Union Square Station on November 19, 2020. VEMULAPATI was sentenced to 8 years in state prison and 5 years’ post-release supervision in New York State Supreme Court. VEMULAPATI pled guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree on June 9th.
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
He’s already behind bars in Bronx case. Now, man, 26, tacks on more time in Staten Island shooting.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leon Lucas could have been released from prison as early as next February. But the Brooklyn felon, who is serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence for weapon possession in the Bronx, will have to wait a few more years. On Wednesday, Lucas was sentenced in state...
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
California man sentenced to 48 months in Brooklyn Federal Court for defrauding Amex of more than $4.7 million
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Jasminder Singh, 45, of Freemont, Calif., was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for bank fraud and money laundering in Brooklyn federal court. U.S. District Judge Bagley Amon presided over the sentencing following the conviction on April 27 by a federal jury. As revealed at...
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Sirius XM DJ, Long Island postal worker arrested for drug trafficking scheme: DA
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Sirius XM DJ from Queens and a U.S. Postal Service worker from Long Island were arrested for their alleged involvement in a narcotics trafficking scheme, the Nassau County District Attorney said Thursday. Lance Holmes, who is DJ Love Dinero on the Siriux XM hip hop station Shade 45, worked with […]
2 men arrested in broad-daylight slaying of Staten Island songwriter and rapper, 26, in May
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have arrested two men in connection with the slaying of a 26-year-old aspiring songwriter and rapper who was gunned down in broad daylight in May at a street corner in Stapleton. Kevin Soto, 29, of the 100 block Lamport Boulevard in South Beach, and...
