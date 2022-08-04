ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets odds, series schedule and expert picks: Thursday, 8/4

By Pickswise
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves reliever set to begin rehab assignment

O’Day hit the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf muscle a couple of weeks ago when he was hit by a comebacker against the Mets. The 39-year-old righty has been pretty bad this season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 21.1 innings pitched — good for an unsightly 4.15 ERA.
ROME, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Queens, NY
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets bounce back, take series with Washington | Main Takeaways

After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the New York Mets bounced back yesterday afternoon. They defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5, taking the series. The Mets are now 66-38 on the year and back up to 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves as the two teams enter a huge five-game series at Citi Field.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Wright
NBC Sports Chicago

Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox

Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Braves GM reveals secret to Deadline success

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Austin Riley learned of a possible contract extension around 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, he assumed he may have to wait a week or two to get the deal done.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves#Draftkings Sportsbook
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team

The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy