Suicide Rate Continues to Climb in Military Community

Host Families Needed for Foreign Exchange Students Locally
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With the new school year closing in, students from all around the world are preparing for their academic future. Some of these young scholars have decided to participate in a foreign exchange program, and will attend local schools in our area. The Pan...
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
Hundreds Flock To Chautauqua County For The Gerry Rodeo
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – People from near and far are flocking to rural Chautauqua County for the 77th year of a famous rodeo. The Gerry Rodeo, which attracts spectators from all over the country, and even outside the U.S., returned to the county this week. Contestants from...
Phone Scam Impersonates State Police in Warren
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are warning the public about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station commander of the Warren barracks, according to a news release. The scammers are asking people to buy Green Dot gift cards for substantial...
Volunteers Step Up For Women’s Shelter, After Construction Hits A Snag
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction of a new women’s shelter in Jamestown has hit a roadblock after crews discovered more asbestos than they were anticipating, hiking the final price tag for the project. However, volunteers are now coming forward to help raise money. “We have right...
Former Sherman Treasurer Facing Felony Charges For Alleged Cash Theft
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A former Sherman Treasurer is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 in cash from the Village of Sherman. The New York State Comptroller, Chautauqua County District Attorney and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 54-year-old Ann Gilbert, who now resides in Florida, with third-degree grand larceny.
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
Warm And Muggy Weekend Ahead
JAMESTOWN – The weekend will continue to be warm and muggy with scattered chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Cooler weather returns as we head into the middle of next week. A warm and humid air mass will continue to hold steady across the region through the weekend. While...
Comedy Fest Delivers More Than Laughs, It Keeps Friends Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival does more than just make people laugh, it is also keeping friends together over the years. For one group of women, they look forward to the festival each year, not just for the comedic performances, but to catch up with one another.
