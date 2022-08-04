Search continues for young dolphin tangled in fishing line in Galveston

Read on www.mysanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Gas prices are dropping dramatically in the Houston areahoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
7 Galveston rentals with pools for your weekend getaway
Here, we've rounded up seven solid rental options in Galveston, each with its own pool.
actionnews5.com
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon. City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away. “I have...
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red River Cantina to Open Third Location
Richmond will become the newest home of the Tex-Mex restaurant in spring of 2023.
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 3 puppies rescued after owner caught on video pulling, hitting pup, Houston SPCA says
Three puppies were rescued in southeast Houston after their alleged owner was seen on video showing signs of abuse. Officials with the Houston SPCA said they stepped in after the owner was seen grabbing one of the pups by their leg and pulling him through a fence before hitting him multiple times with what appears to be a small tree branch.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street
SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
Shasta, the Houston Zoo's cougar and UH mascot, has died at the age of 11
HOUSTON — It's a sad day for folks at the Houston Zoo, the University of Houston and countless Houstonians who have visited the zoo through the years. Shasta, the zoo's beloved cougar and UH icon, has died at the age of 11. Zoo veterinarians had been treating Shasta for...
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
Toddler dies when cement truck crushes car after tumbling over Houston overpass
HOUSTON — A 22-month boy died Friday when a concrete mixing truck tumbled off a Houston overpass and landed on his family’s vehicle, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were four people in the Ford Expedition SUV -- a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins -- KHOU-TV reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Rosalie Italian Soul - Houston Restaurant Weeks
Ruben and Katie get a close-up look at the items on the menu at Rosalie Italian Soul for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Running from August 1 to September 5 over 300 Houston area restaurants are participating in the annual event benefiting the Houston Food Bank. For a list of restaurants and their menus go to houstonrestaurantwekk.com For a more in-depth look check out Ruben and Katie on Foodies & Friends every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout August at 3:00 PM streaming live on fox26houston.com or watch it again on YouTube bit.ly/FoodiesandFriends.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Grass fire contained, driver killed by flying tire, mom testifies against father accused of slaying teens
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A deadly grass fire in Northwest Harris County is 100% contained. The fire on Bobcat Trail near the Grand Parkway burned for several hours, scorching 27 acres but fortunately no homes were lost.
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month
“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
kjrh.com
Dog abducted years ago found hundreds of miles away from home
After going missing 5 years ago, Sheba is coming home. The German shepherd was abducted from her Houston-area home in January 2018. Video captured Sheba being taken from her owner’s yard. She was recently discovered by an animal control officer who noticed she was microchipped. Sheeba was found nearly...
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
We welcome Smoke and Vape Factory to Texas City!!
· Welcomes their new member Smoke and Vape Factory!. Located in the Mainland Crossing shopping center, near Luna's Mexican Grill and Cafe Petra. A one-stop Smoke & Vape Shop for all the premium quality products varying from Disposables, Vapes, Vaporizers, CBD, Premium Juices, E Juices Salt Nick, Pipes, Glass, Kratom, Coils, Hookah, Hookah Flavors, Coals, Tropical and Edibles, Detox and much more.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0