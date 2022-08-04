ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Scores Deal with BlackRock to Give Aladdin Customers Bitcoin Access

By Stacy Elliott
decrypt.co
 2 days ago
Markets Insider

Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says

Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Coinbase Institutional
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase

The two companies are bringing crypto trading services to institutional investors. The partnership will offer institutional investors the services and benefits of Coinbase Prime. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Let’s dive into...
STOCKS
blockworks.co

Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations

Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Coinbase's BlackRock Deal Probably Doesn't Matter

A partnership that will connect BlackRock's institutional clients with Coinbase's platform was well received by the stock market. Institutional trading volume generates very little revenue for Coinbase, so the deal is unlikely to move the needle. This announcement comes soon after reports that Coinbase is under SEC scrutiny for allowing...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’

Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed

The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in mid-June sees reason for turning cautious. Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are skewed to the downside as the S&P 500 runs into technical resistance. "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

The Ethereum Merge Resistors: Can They Succeed?

A prominent Ethereum miner has now gained a notable ally in resisting the merge and forking ETH. How far can they go?. Ever since a prominent Chinese Ethereum miner announced his intention to resist the upcoming Ethereum merge and create a new, parallel network and cryptocurrency, the idea has begun to gain some traction. But how far can it really go?
MARKETS

