Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living

LARAMIE -- The nickelback position battle is heating up in Laramie, and the guy with arguably the coolest name on the roster is making a push for playing time this fall. Buck Coors, a redshirt freshman from Loveland, Colo., is impressing the guys who need to be impressed midway through fall camp, mainly head coach Craig Bohl.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO