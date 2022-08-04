Read on www.wthr.com
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
7 Local Playdates Spots that Adults Will Enjoy Too
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. 7 spots near Indianapolis for playdate parents can enjoy too:. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and...
Penrod Arts Fair returns Sept. 10 for 55th year
INDIANAPOLIS — The Penrod Arts Fair is returning next month for its 55th year. During the fair, visitors can experience the works of 300 artists, six stages of entertainment, approximately 75 arts-related nonprofit organizations, and an extensive children’s area. People can also enjoy the Indiana Craft Beer Garden and the brand new Wine Terrace behind the Lilly House.
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity
INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival returns for a second year
INDIANAPOLIS — A popular festival that started last year will take over part of Monument Circle this Saturday. Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival will feature 25 local breweries and restaurants for around 3,000 people. "Chicken is a staple in every single cuisine. You can find it in Spanish dishes,...
Top 12 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 4-7
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 4 - 7, including Gen Con, the Chicken & Beer Festival, and free First Friday fun.
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
'Shaggy' visits immersive 'Scooby-Doo' exhibit at Children's Museum of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Children's Museum of Indianapolis visitors got a special treat Wednesday at the new Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem experience. Matt Lillard, the actor known for being the voice of "Shaggy" in some of the movies, stopped by to check out the exhibit. "You can kind of say this...
Take a Ride on the Superhero Express: A One-of-a-Kind Train Ride
Hop aboard the Superhero Express for a fun-filled ride with Spiderman, Batman & Catwoman! The Superhero Express is pulling into Nickel Plate Express, September 10-11, for a one-of-a-kind train ride your kids won’t soon forget. Start your day with training camp, where your favorite superheroes will teach superhero combat...
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
Inside Indiana Business
Back 9 Golf to open in downtown Indy
A much-anticipated, $30 million golf and entertainment venue will open Friday on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment features a three-story golf range with 75 climate-controlled golf bays, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. “We’re hoping our venue is the first of many that choose to come this way, and we want to keep visitors in downtown Indy,” said Director of Operations Patrick Dugan.
cbs4indy.com
16-year-old wins on the dirt track in IMS debut
INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech. Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first...
Noblesville gluten-free bakery picked up by Walmart.com
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A local gluten-free bakery is now available nationwide through the click of a button. Jennifer Wiese lives with her husband and four sons in Noblesville. Her son, August, was diagnosed with autism when he was younger. That's when Jennifer learned a gluten-free diet could help August.
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington Oct 19, 2022 – presale code
The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password everyone has been asking for is available now! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to purchase great seats before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Bloomington, IN!!...
Community signs register books for Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family
ELWOOD, Ind. — The city of Elwood is preparing for Saturday’s procession and funeral with many planning to honor the life of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend. For those who can’t attend, Dunnichay Funeral Home found another way for people...
cbs4indy.com
IndyHumane offering free core animal vaccines for life
INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for animal owners who adopted their furry friend from IndyHumane recently!. IndyHumane is now offering free core animal vaccines for life!. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPV for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia protection for cats.
Fox 59
Entitled Housewife demands White Claw, shows off high kicks
INDIANAPOLIS — Somebody get this lady a White Claw, already. The Entitled Housewife took the red eye in from Los Angeles and wasted no time taking Indy Now by storm, bossing around interns she just met with very specific drink orders (the lime flavor, if you don’t mind, Jake). She limbered up in her pink golf skorts and high-kicked for the camera.
Comments / 0