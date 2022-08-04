Read on www.plantcityobserver.com
Around Town 8.4.22
We asked Plant City: With school starting back up soon, what are some of your favorite memories from when you were in school and why?. Getting new clothes and being so excited to see my new teacher! Now I’m the teacher!” – Linda Herman. “The cafeteria always...
Inspire! celebrates 10 year anniversary
Plant City’s local quilting and sewing shop will celebrate a milestone anniversary over the next two weeks. nspire! Quilting and Sewing in Downtown Plant City began their 12-day celebration this week, honoring 10 years since the local business first opened its doors. Owner Lynn Haberl and her sister started...
Bright Night event to motivate freshmen girls
All young ladies who will be going into their freshman year of high school can receive advice on how to make a smooth transition from junior high with the Bright Night 2022 event to be held on Aug. 13. The free, inaugural function will be hosted by Gracie Garner, a...
Obituaries 8.4.22
Shirley DeLois Scarlott, 86, of Metter, Ga. (previously of Tampa and Plant City, Fla.) transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday July 29, 2022. Shirley was a loving person with a vivacious personality. She found joy and pleasure in being an avid gardener. She enjoyed a variety of music and loved to dance. She was also an accomplished artist and had a niche for antique research, buying and selling. After marrying her second husband and moving to Metter, she had several antique booths prior to opening her own antique store on Broad Street named “Another Bloomin Antique Shoppe,” which was a success and she and her daughter, Tami, enjoyed running until it closed.
New Plant City hospital one beam closer to completion
South Florida Baptist Hospital held topping out ceremony. The topping-out ceremony for the new South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City occurred on Wednesday. The ceremony is part of a tradition as the highest beam of the structure was placed. Spectators gazed upward as a crane lifted the beam which...
Featured Future: Callie Smith
Featured Future is a summer series where the Observer will highlight local student athletes who are preparing to continue their athletic and educational careers at the college level, or those who have already begun that journey. After four years as a member of Plant City High School’s cheerleading squad, Callie...
Harry Potter birthday bash brings out masses
Last Friday of the Month, also celebration of famous wizard. It was a magic-filled night as sorcerers roamed downtown Plant City, for the Harry Potter birthday celebration, on July 29. It wasn’t the typical Last Friday of the Month event as it aligned with the wizard’s special day.
Plant City Area baseball players claim national championship victories
As a part of the Ostingers Baseball Academy, baseball players from Plant City, Durant and Strawberry Crest all played a part in the team’s two national championships this summer. Ostingers Baseball Academy, a travel baseball team based in Lithia, has had quite the eventful summer as they recently brought...
Cops Corner 8.4.22
This week on Cops Corner, Plant City Police investigate missing tools, a stolen grill and an individual trespassing at a school. 1800 block of S. County Line Rd. Theft: Officers responded to a business at the listed location in reference to the theft of a Traeger grill valued at $849.99.
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
