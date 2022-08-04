Shirley DeLois Scarlott, 86, of Metter, Ga. (previously of Tampa and Plant City, Fla.) transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday July 29, 2022. Shirley was a loving person with a vivacious personality. She found joy and pleasure in being an avid gardener. She enjoyed a variety of music and loved to dance. She was also an accomplished artist and had a niche for antique research, buying and selling. After marrying her second husband and moving to Metter, she had several antique booths prior to opening her own antique store on Broad Street named “Another Bloomin Antique Shoppe,” which was a success and she and her daughter, Tami, enjoyed running until it closed.

