ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ernst co-leads Senate committee hearing into fraudulent lending during pandemic

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Rick Scott labels Democrats' social spending bill a 'war on seniors,' calls for hearing

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rick Scott is calling for a hearing on the Medicare provisions in the Democrats’ social spending bill, alleging the bill represents a "war on seniors." Scott, R-Fla., says that by allowing the government to "set the price" for prescription drugs, the bill will result in less investment in new therapies that could help seniors. He also criticizes Democrats for taking the potential savings from that move and investing it on other priorities, rather than back into Medicare.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#American#Planned Parenthood
CNBC

House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Sinema’s tax tweaks

SINEMA SIGNS ON — Arizona centrist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is backing the Democrats climate, tax and health care bill, after an agreement on changes to the package was announced by her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last night. Changes to the bill that won Sinema’s approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy