Ernst co-leads Senate committee hearing into fraudulent lending during pandemic

Read on www.kmaland.com
Related
Sen. Ron Johnson suggests putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year
Democrats are pummeling Johnson. Earlier this year, he also suggested repealing Obamacare if Republicans retook Congress.
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change.
Sen. Rick Scott labels Democrats' social spending bill a 'war on seniors,' calls for hearing
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rick Scott is calling for a hearing on the Medicare provisions in the Democrats’ social spending bill, alleging the bill represents a "war on seniors." Scott, R-Fla., says that by allowing the government to "set the price" for prescription drugs, the bill will result in less investment in new therapies that could help seniors. He also criticizes Democrats for taking the potential savings from that move and investing it on other priorities, rather than back into Medicare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
U.S. Senate Democrats get the green light on $430 billion climate, drug bill
U.S. Senate Democrats on Saturday were set to push ahead on a bill that would address key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda. The Senate parliamentarian determined that the lion's share of the health-care provisions in the $430 billion bill could be passed with only a simple majority. The legislation...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Democratic Reps Call on Senate to Declare That Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath in Confirmation Hearings
Congressional Democrats are angry. And they may be rightfully so. After then-Judge Neil Gorsuch was nominated for the highest court in the land by former President Donald Trump in 2017, chatter immediately spread throughout the D.C. political arena about the potential for Roe v. Wade to be overturned in the future.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Biden must extend the student-loan payment pause so borrowers don't have to choose between monthly bills and 'putting a roof over their heads,' 107 Democratic lawmakers say
Democrats including AOC and Elizabeth Warren signed onto the letter, saying student-loan borrowers shouldn't have to face inflation and debt payments.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After a $54 Billion Airline Bailout, Elizabeth Warren Thinks She Gets To Make the Rules
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and Alex Padilla (D–Calif.) recently asked the Department of Transportation to fine airlines for delays and cancellations and prevent airline consolidation. The widespread delays and cancellations are indeed annoying, but the senators' demands won't help any more than Congress' last airline blunder did. Remember...
5 former Treasury secretaries — including one of George W. Bush's — throw their support behind Manchin's inflation-fighting bill
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans and should be passed immediately, the former secretaries said.
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
CNBC
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax
Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House Committee Passes Overdraft Reform Legislation
Legislation limits overdraft fees, takes steps to address exploitation of customers. The House Financial Services Committee today passed the Overdraft Protection Act (H.R. 4277) sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.
The Verge
The Senate gets one precious step closer to approving Big Tech antitrust bill
Facing pressure from progressives and tech hawks on both sides of the aisle, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to hold a vote on the bipartisan antitrust bill targeting tech giants as early as this fall, according to a new report from the New York Post on Thursday. The bill...
cheddar.com
Whose Job It Is to Regulate Crypto Industry Could Be Settled in Bipartisan Senate Bill
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb., 15, 2022, after a Democratic weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Sens. Debbie Stabenow, (D-Mich.), and John Boozman, (R-Ark.) this week introduced a bill that aims to settle once and for all which federal...
POLITICO
Sinema’s tax tweaks
SINEMA SIGNS ON — Arizona centrist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is backing the Democrats climate, tax and health care bill, after an agreement on changes to the package was announced by her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last night. Changes to the bill that won Sinema’s approval...
Comments / 0