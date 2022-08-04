ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other items seized after child’s death

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Lauryn Moss
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6QOF_0h4feCzW00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is learning more about the investigation into the death of a toddler at an Oceanfront hotel.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine how 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died. Virginia Beach police discovered the toddler deceased and her mother unconscious at the Cutty Sark Motel on Monday, according to a search warrant obtained by 10 On Your Side.

The child’s mother, 38-year-old Leandra Andrade, is charged with child neglect with serious injury. She was due in court Thursday, but the case was continued for a week because she is in the process of obtaining defense attorney, James Broccoletti. Broccoletti told 10 On Your Side he expects to be retained soon.

Court documents reveal new information in this investigation. They state Virginia Beach Police received a call on Aug. 1 from Andrade’s friend in Washington D.C., who told officers she received a concerning text message from Leandra. That text stated, “they would look down on them from heaven.” Andrade also made an Instagram post talking about her daughter in past tense. Leandra texted her friend the address to the hotel where she was staying. Responding officers forced entry to the room, where they located Leandra unconscious and her daughter dead.

Officers used Narcan on Leandre, got her stabilized, then transferred her to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Records show she checked in the hotel on July 30 with a checkout date of Aug. 2.

The police department served the search warrant on Aug. 1 and it shows officers seized an empty pill container, glass bottle with powder, a laptop, two cell phones, several flash drives and other items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Erj1F_0h4feCzW00
Lanoix Andrade, August 3, 2022 (Courtesy – Matthew B. Andelman)

On Wednesday, an attorney for the child’s father, identified the little girl as Lanoix. He also provided a statement on behalf of Fabio Andrade Jr., which read, in part:

“My daughter Lanoix loved life and loved to make her friends and family smile. I am devastated that the opportunity for Lanoix to continue living a happy and loving life was senselessly taken from her.”

FABIO ANDRADE JR.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Past Tense#Child Neglect#Pill#The Cutty Sark Motel#Virginia Beach Police
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Minnesota

10-year-old girl found after going missing from Minneapolis foster home

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 10-year-old Minneapolis girl who was reported missing from a foster home has been found safe.  The Minneapolis Police Department said Sunday evening that Majestii Newsom was located following a search involving police officers, family members and investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.  Still, officers are working to figure out a "chronology of what occurred" regarding Newsom's disappearance, police said. Authorities sought help finding Newsom over the weekend, saying that she was last seen Thursday morning at her foster home on 1500 block of Queen Avenue North, in the city's Willard-Hay neighborhood. It's unclear why police waited until Saturday to send out a news release asking for help finding Newsom. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed

A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
HEALTH
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy