VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other items seized after child’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is learning more about the investigation into the death of a toddler at an Oceanfront hotel.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine how 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died. Virginia Beach police discovered the toddler deceased and her mother unconscious at the Cutty Sark Motel on Monday, according to a search warrant obtained by 10 On Your Side.

The child’s mother, 38-year-old Leandra Andrade, is charged with child neglect with serious injury. She was due in court Thursday, but the case was continued for a week because she is in the process of obtaining defense attorney, James Broccoletti. Broccoletti told 10 On Your Side he expects to be retained soon.

Court documents reveal new information in this investigation. They state Virginia Beach Police received a call on Aug. 1 from Andrade’s friend in Washington D.C., who told officers she received a concerning text message from Leandra. That text stated, “they would look down on them from heaven.” Andrade also made an Instagram post talking about her daughter in past tense. Leandra texted her friend the address to the hotel where she was staying. Responding officers forced entry to the room, where they located Leandra unconscious and her daughter dead.

Officers used Narcan on Leandre, got her stabilized, then transferred her to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Records show she checked in the hotel on July 30 with a checkout date of Aug. 2.

The police department served the search warrant on Aug. 1 and it shows officers seized an empty pill container, glass bottle with powder, a laptop, two cell phones, several flash drives and other items.

Lanoix Andrade, August 3, 2022 (Courtesy – Matthew B. Andelman)

On Wednesday, an attorney for the child’s father, identified the little girl as Lanoix. He also provided a statement on behalf of Fabio Andrade Jr., which read, in part:

“My daughter Lanoix loved life and loved to make her friends and family smile. I am devastated that the opportunity for Lanoix to continue living a happy and loving life was senselessly taken from her.” FABIO ANDRADE JR.

