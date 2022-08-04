ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Set to Name Two New Permanent Hosts: Report

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
With “The View” set to announce the replacement for Meghan McCain today (August 4th), it is now being reported that the hit daytime talk show will actually be naming two permanent co-hosts.

According to the Daily Mail, sources reveal that ABC News will be naming CNN republican commentator Ana Navarro AND former communications director for the Trump administration Alyssa Farah Griffin as permanent co-hosts of “The View”. The duo will regularly appear alongside fellow co-hosts Sarah Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Navarro has notably been on “The View” since July 2013 as a contributor and a guest co-host since 2018. She will be taking on hosting duties alongside Farah Griffin. Who made various appearances throughout the show’s 25th season as a guest host. The show has been rotating the co-host seat, which Meghan McCain vacated in August 2021.

As part of the new co-hosting gig, Navarro will continue to rotate as a host. However, she will not be on “The View” every day of the week. The sources say Navarro will appear a few times a week on the show. She will be flying from Miami to New York weekly. “We’ve signed Ana Navarro to a multi-year deal to remain on the show,” multiple production sources told Daily Mail.

The production sources further revealed details about Navarro’s “The View” weekly schedule. “We’ve allowed her to continue as a CNN analyst and live in Miami, so she won’t be on ‘The View’ every day, but she will be a fixture on the show as a co-host for years to come. Ana has proven to be very popular with the other ladies and the audience. It’s great to finally make her an official co-host after so many years of contributing her unique opinion to ‘The View.’”

Sources Say Alyssa Farah Griffin’s ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Are Going to be Very Upset With Her Appointment

Meanwhile, sources told the media outlet that Ana Navarro felt “let down” about ABC News’ decision to name Alyssa Farah Griffin as the new co-host on “The View.”

“Her soon-to-be co-hosts are very upset,” the source declared about Farah Griffin. “They feel she isn’t authentic and changes her opinion based on who her paymaster is.”

The source also said Navarro feels let down due to ABC News hiring someone who was an “essential part” of the movement that “destabilized” the U.S. during the Trump administration. “Alyssa’s family is also problematic. Her father Joseph founded WorldNetDaily, a website that promotes conspiracy theories. It’s terrifying.”

Other sources added that Farah Griffin’s soon-to-be appointment is already costing the talk show bookings. “It makes no sense,” a source went on to share. Both co-hosts will be announced during the show’s Thursday episode.

Comments / 0

