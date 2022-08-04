ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Monkeypox gets worse while people hunt for vaccines

By KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
King County, WA
Vaccines
Everett, WA
Vaccines
Everett, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Vaccines
County
King County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Enumclaw, WA
Everett, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
King County, WA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dow Constantine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Canada#Diseases#General Health#Kiro7 Tv#Usgs
MyNorthwest

WA reps ‘demand answers’ from USPS over mail backlog

The last day to return your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary is August 2, but with postal delays in Whatcom County, some are worried about their ballot getting counted in time for the election. Pictures have come up on social media of hundreds of packages and boxes full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Vancouver, CA
MyNorthwest

Seattle releases draft map of new city council districts

The Seattle Redistricting Commission, a panel of consultants and attorneys, tasked with redrawing Seattle’s district boundaries to accord with the 2020 Census, has released its proposed new district map. The draft maps draw from more than 50 community information sessions and seven public forums to gather information from the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy