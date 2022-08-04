The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Monkeypox gets worse while people hunt for vaccines

Read on mynorthwest.com
Related
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Hydroplanes are back, Amazon finalizing purchase of iRobot
Rabbit owners are being warned about a fatal disease found in our state for the second time this year. The Department of Agriculture says rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been confirmed in two rabbits that lived in a Thurston County home. Oregon found cases in two counties last week. Vaccinations and...
I-5 construction persists through Seafair weekend with WSDOT halfway through revival project
This is about as busy of a summer weekend as you can get in Seattle, but construction will not be taking any time off. This is Seafair Weekend. Our first real one in three years. The Blue Angels are flying. The hydros are racing. The Mariners are in playoff contention...
Prosecutor declines to charge officer in killing of Juan Rene Hummel in Bothell
The Snohomish County Prosecutors’ office announced that they will not be charging the officer who shot Juan Rene Hummel Jr. in 2020. Around 7:30 p.m. July 29, 2020, Bothell police received a call about a Hummel trying to force his way into the vehicle of a woman, and when unsuccessful, pulled out a “large pocketknife” and tried to slash the woman’s tires.
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2. Hobby Lobby stops man from caring for the homeless. A Mount Vernon man says craft store Hobby Lobby is trying to stop him from caring for the homeless. Matt Uyeno tells KIRO7 TV he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Seattle kills $4-per-hour hazard pay for grocery workers, effective next month
Seattle’s city council voted 5-2 to end mandatory pandemic hazard pay for grocery store workers. The end to the extra $4 per hour workers are receiving takes effect 30 days after the legislation is approved by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. When the $4-per-hour hazard pay was imposed, the Northwest...
Vantage wildfire rages in Eastern WA, burning 5000 acres
A wildfire in Eastern Washington is burning over 5,000 acres and is threatening approximately 40 homes and other pieces of key infrastructure. The fire is burning along Vantage Highway between mile markers 18 and 19. At one point, the fire forced authorities to shut down part of Interstate 90, but...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
Blue Angels return to Seattle for Seafair after two year absence
After being gone from the Emerald city for more then two years, since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels will once again take flight over Seattle. A set of U.S. Navy stunt pilots, the Blue Angels have been featured in every Seafair airshow since 1972. The Boeing Seafair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A guide to finding the closest ballot box for WA’s midterm primary
The voting period for Washington state’s primary election ends today at 8 p.m., so if you didn’t vote by mail and still need to place your vote, here’s a guide to help you find the closest and most convenient voting centers and ballot boxes. Ballots must be...
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Seattle permanently issues 15% cap on food-delivery fees
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently implement a 15% cap on delivery fees that companies — including DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats — use to charge local restaurants. The cap has been in place since April 2020 when it was implemented as part of an emergency order...
WA reps ‘demand answers’ from USPS over mail backlog
The last day to return your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary is August 2, but with postal delays in Whatcom County, some are worried about their ballot getting counted in time for the election. Pictures have come up on social media of hundreds of packages and boxes full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ferry captain resigns after last week’s crash at West Seattle dock
The captain of the Cathlamet ferry that collided with a terminal structure July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain’s identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests for the entire crew came back negative,...
SPD detective reveals harrowing details of the night Rep. Jayapal’s life was threatened
Brett Forsell — the man accused of threatening to kill U.S. House Representative Pramila Jayapal — has pleaded not guilty to felony stalking charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A King County judge has granted the prosecutor’s request for GPS, alcohol, and electronic home...
Seattle releases draft map of new city council districts
The Seattle Redistricting Commission, a panel of consultants and attorneys, tasked with redrawing Seattle’s district boundaries to accord with the 2020 Census, has released its proposed new district map. The draft maps draw from more than 50 community information sessions and seven public forums to gather information from the...
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
MyNorthwest
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0