WVU to start charging students to park at the Coliseum

Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
WDTV
Failure to follow 811 guidelines results in recent Bridgeport water line break
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall and surrounding areas were impacted for a short time on July 25 when a water line broke. Bridgeport Public Works Director Tiny Grimes and City Engineer Beth Fox said it was a water line break that should have been avoided. “The carnival that...
Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
wvu.edu
Parking fee added at Coliseum lot
To support ongoing maintenance and improvement activities for the parking area, WVU Parking Management will begin charging $1 to park in the Coliseum parking lot, effective Wednesday, Aug. 17. The $1 rate is good for the duration drivers remain parked in the same spot each day within the Coliseum lot....
WDTV
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WDTV
Fairmont State University welcomes new falcons
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University welcomed new falcons on Thursday. Assistant Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment, Alicia Kalka, described welcome week at the university. “Move in day for us is just symbolic of what Fairmont State is all about. It’s a vibrant campus, and we are...
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
WDTV
Sandra Marie Owens
Sandra Marie Owens, 63 of Fairmont departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia Edith Marie Crawford and Robert E. Crawford. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Charles Owens Jr. of 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter Tonya Talkington and her husband Scott Talkington of Clarksburg; daughter Ashley Owens of Clarksburg; granddaughter Caydence Owens; stepdaughter Sheila Meadows of Stonewood; step granddaughter Hannah Meadows; step grandson Thomas Ward; great granddaughter Norah Grey. She leaves behind two brothers, Robert E. Crawford Jr., and his wife Donna of Clarksburg; Eddie Crawford of Morgantown; two sisters Brenda Walls of Morgantown and Vicki Dix and her husband Mike of Jane Lew. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Owens was also preceded in death by two sisters; Tammy Crawford and Debbie Marshall and three brothers; Tommy Bush, Billie Crawford and Dennis Crawford. Sandy worked as a personal care giver and a homemaker. Her favorite job was raising her daughters and helping raise her granddaughter Caydence. Tonya refers to her mom as her “biggest cheerleader” for anything she has ever accomplished in her life, and she would not be the person she is today if it wasn’t for her mom. Ashley and Caydence refer to her as their “best friend” as they knew they could always confide in her with anything. She loved teaching her granddaughter Caydence how to bake and cook, especially how to make spaghetti and meatballs. Sandy loved going to Florida to visit Tonya and Scott and going out on the boat. She loved to sing and dance and listen to music. She loved her family more than anything and always put them before herself. Sandy frequently made sure to tell them just how proud of them she was and just how much she loved each one of them. Sandy and her husband enjoyed taking long drives together, working in the garden and watching Jeopardy and UFC fighting. On her own time, when she wasn’t cleaning the house, she loved watching the Andy Griffith show. Sandy loved everyone that she met, and she always saw the good in everyone. She loved to have fun and act silly, and she most definitely knew how to light up a room! She was given the nickname “Sandy Dandy”. Sandy was a huge pet lover, and she leaves behind her three cats, Louie, Layla and Kali. There are no words to say just how incredibly missed Sandy will be. In honor of her wishes, Sandy will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family and held at Full Gospel Worship Center, 9801 George Washington Highway, Bridgeport, WV on August 13, 2022, from 12:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Full Gospel Worship Center. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Michael R. “Mike” Swain
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael R. “Mike” Swain, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1958, a son of the late Robert and Lorna Herring Swain.He was married on July 23, 1988, to his loving wife of 34 years, Sharman Holbert Swain, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Mr. Swain is survived by his sisters, Barbara Holmes of Charleston, WV, and Sharon Hardman of Bridgeport, WV; his sister-in-law, Shayla Stanzione and husband Joe of Stonewood, his brother-in-law, Steve Holbert and wife Liz of Columbus; special nephew, Alex Stanzione; his mother-in-law, Pam Holbert of Stonewood; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful friend, his dog, Rudy.Mike graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1976 and was the Service Manager for Audi/VW of Clarksburg. He was the service manager for various auto dealerships throughout his professional career of 40 years. He attended Bridgeport United Methodist Church. Mike appreciated music and played the drums, he loved cars, especially his 1979 Mercury Capri. He enjoyed attending car shows and his family encourages everyone to bring their show cars to the funeral. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding.In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Swain will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Buckhannon-Upshur football is establishing a winning culture
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buccaneers return this season after three big wins against rival schools in 2021. With that in mind, head coach Zach Davis enters his second year at the helm looking to improve with a squad that has stuck together. “Our guys have just embraced the process,”...
WTRF
Wheeling police looking for Curtis McGhee Jr.
WHEELING, W.Va. )WTRF) – Wheeling Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Curtis McGhee, Jr., on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing Incident on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
West Virginia man found and arrested after stabbing incident
On Friday, August 5, Curtis McGhee, Jr. was arrested in Moundsville and taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for McGhee on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island. McGhee was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. Stay with 7News […]
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ag hall of fame inductee Bill Ingram reflects on years of dairy farming
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. — Bill Ingram remembers a time when he was one of about 60 dairy farmers in Tyler County, West Virginia. He used to milk anywhere from 30 to 40 Holstein cattle at Ingram Farms, in Sistersville. He and other farmers grew crops on fields around their farms and even on islands in the Ohio River.
WDTV
Mark Henry Huffman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Henry Huffman, 65, of Shinns Run Road, Bridgeport, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born January 10, 1957, in Clarksburg, a son of the E. Henry Huffman and Martha Ellen Morimanno Huffman.He is survived by two sons, Josh Huffman and his companion Tara Lindsey of Bridgeport and Nathaniel Huffman and his wife Renae of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Logan, Alivia, Jacob and Madalyn Huffman; and one brother, Stephen Huffman of Bridgeport.For 15 years Mark was the owner/operator of Mark’s Hot Shot Service delivering oil and gas equipment to the area drilling sites. In his free time he greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing.Condolences for the Huffman family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com.Arrangements for Mark have been entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Per his wishes no public services are scheduled.
WDTV
Harrison County GSA building houses first department
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up. Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building. The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after...
WDTV
Lewis County High School Football fueled by young core
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2021, the Minutemen were a team rich with young talent. When you’re a team that graduated only 5 seniors last fall, growth becomes a team’s identity. “This is a group that has had a lot of playing time,” said head coach Dustin Cogar....
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
WJLA
Sensational sunflower fields at Whitetails Farm
7NewsDC — Eileen visited the wonderful Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, where the sunflower fields are blooming all summer long. Learn more at whitetailsfarm.com.
