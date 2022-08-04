Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged

Read on www.abc27.com
Just Me
2d ago
what is wrong with these people...you dont want a child im sure there are plenty people who would love to have one! I know one of that would love and care dearly for a child. If you dont want the baby please put it up for adoption.
James Whitman
2d ago
the lady has 5 other kids and no custody so a judge thought it would be a good idea to give her custody instead of the little girl going to her biological father who is actually a good man and great with kids . he even reported it to cys that she had bruises and they brushed it off and now a week later this happened
Ray Wheary
2d ago
they look like a lovely couple. both of them will be crying in jail .
