Man found dead after Philadelphia brush fire, homicide investigation underway

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon. Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue. (Credit: Pennsylvania State Police) Police say Harmon kidnapped Thompson on Friday afternoon. Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m. According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the Delaware license...

CHESTER, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO