Man found dead after Philadelphia brush fire, homicide investigation underway

Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
fox29.com
Woman stabbed in the face, body found dead inside minivan in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police responded to the scene of a brutal stabbing Saturday morning after a woman was reportedly found dead inside a car. The victim, a woman in her early 30s, was stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street, according to police.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times overnight on North Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a shooting erupted in North Philadelphia shortly after midnight on Saturday. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 1900 block of 19th Street around 12:24 a.m. He was pronounced dead by medics shortly after they arrived...
Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.
fox29.com
East Falls barricade situation ends in arrest; no injuries reported
EAST FALLS - A terrifying scene in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Saturday ends without injuries. A seven-year-old boy called 911 saying a man known to police was inside a house assaulting his mother. It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue. MORE HEADLINES:. Police...
Shooting In North Philadelphia Leaves 3 Men Injured, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men are recovering after a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting erupted on the 3500 block of Warnock Street just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. One man is in critical condition, the two others are stable. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
fox29.com
Police: 1 person killed in multi-vehicle accident on southbound I95 in Torresdale
TORRESDALE - One person has died after a multi-vehicle accident on southbound I95 in Philadelphia. Officials say the accident happened Saturday evening, just after 6:30, on 95, at Academy Road in Torresdale. One person was killed in the crash. Authorities said multiple people were in the vehicles, including children. At...
Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued For 31-Year-Old Woman Abducted By Murder Suspect In Chester
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon. Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue. (Credit: Pennsylvania State Police) Police say Harmon kidnapped Thompson on Friday afternoon. Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m. According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the Delaware license...
fox29.com
Police: Driver followed into Philadelphia parking lot, shot to death by gunman in another car
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver was killed after being followed into a parking lot by a gunman in another vehicle Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Elmwood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police...
phl17.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in a double shooting in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting in Kensington where a man died Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3100 block of Rorer Street around 9:43 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and was found lying on the...
fox29.com
Overbrook shooting leaves 30-year-old man dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood early Friday morning left a man dead, Philadelphia police say. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found laying on the sidewalk just after 3 a.m. after police received multiple calls for a fight and shooting. First responders found that the man...
fox29.com
Official: 4th child dead after July 29 York County tractor crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. - Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims.
Three West Mount Airy businesses hit by overnight break-ins
One business owner said she was shocked when she saw video showing a suspect breaking into her restaurant's basement.
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 exit ramp in Philadelphia
Police say two vehicles were going the wrong way on the ramp when they collided with another car going the correct direction.
Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section
Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 1300 block of Schuylkill Avenue.
phl17.com
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
fox29.com
Early morning shooting leaves man dead, teen hurt in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died and a teenager is in the hospital after police say both were shot early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia. The shooting occurred along the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:48 a.m. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck and...
fox29.com
Suspect in custody in connection with Philadelphia shooting that injured 10-month-old baby
PHILADELPHIA - A man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a 10-month-old baby over the weekend has been taken into police custody. Santos Diaz, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is expected to be formally charged in the incident, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting occurred...
Suspect in custody after 10-month-old wounded in Kensington shooting
fox29.com
Man found dead behind wheel of crashed car in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say the driver of a car found smashed into a pole was shot to death by a passenger who fled the scene. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Streets around 10 p.m. for reports of a crash and gunshots.
fox29.com
2 men shot while filling tire with air at East Oak Lane gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in the hospital after police say they were shot while attempting to put air in a tire at an East Oak Lane gas station. Officers responded to the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls. When police arrived...
