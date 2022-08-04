ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Section of westbound Interstate 270 to close for repair work Friday in Madison County

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

All westbound lanes of Interstate 270 will close from Illinois 157 to I-55/70 beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The closure includes the exit ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-55.

Workers will be replacing a damaged bridge beam on the Meridian Road overpass at mile marker 10.3, IDOT said in a release. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Saturday.

IDOT will mark a detour route along westbound I-55/70 and northbound I-255 to circumvent the closure. Commuters should look for traffic control devises and changeable messaging signs for assistance.

In the meantime, travelers are urged to consider alternate routes and to allow for delays as they drive through Madison County as traffic patterns along other roadways are likely to be affected.

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

