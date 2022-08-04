Man dies in single-motorcycle crash in Murray Co.

Read on www.kxii.com
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County. The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston. Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to...
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was driving around a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it...
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
KXII.com
Two people injured in vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County. Marshall County Officials said Jeffery Underwood, 41, of Westville, was driving a Chevrolet when he pulled from a county road onto Highway 377 from a stop sign, 6 miles west near Kingston, and was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m.
KXII.com
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
Crews Battle Multiple Grass Fires Near Tecumseh
Multiple grass fires have popped up around the town of Tecumseh. Crews responded to a grass fire near a farm around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Another fire, near St. Louis, flared up around the same time. No word on how many acres have been burned or if any structures have been...
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
KXII.com
Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville. Special Agents from the OSBI said they located Austin Pate (12/19/2003) at his residence in Calera, and transported him to the...
KXII.com
Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.
BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley police say eleven dogs dead and several other animals rescued from property
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Pauls Valley police say a group of people claiming to be dog trainers allowed eleven dogs to die after officers say they were locked in a shed in the heat without enough water. Some of these dogs belonged to a rescue out of Fort...
KXII.com
Denison firefighters rescue llama from muddy sinkhole
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Staying cool in the summer heat didn’t turn out as planned for one Denison llama. Thursday morning was off to a rough start for llama owner Deshaun Ringwood. “I went out back, I counted up all my llamas and saw that I was missing one.”
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
KTEN.com
Stubborn wildfire burns near Ada
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a stubborn grass fire northeast of Ada on Wednesday afternoon. Pontotoc County Emergency Management said the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Roads 1500 and 3580. The flames destroyed an unoccupied trailer home and another residence was damaged, spreading across 35 acres of grass and brush.
Norman Police Investigating After Shooting Victim Shows Up At Hospital
The Norman Police Department investigated a shooting after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. NPD says the shooting was accidental. Two men were looking at a gun at a home when it went off, injuring one of the men. The second man drove the...
News On 6
Tribal Police Arrest Man They Say Embezzled Thousands From Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. - Court documents said Gregory Perry stole ten thousand dollars from a casino vault last year where he worked as a clerk. Investigators said Perry later admitted to spending much of that on alcohol and gambling.
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
KTEN.com
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Duncan case
Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
