Kentwood, MI

Fox17

GR-based youth sailing program expands to Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A youth sailing organization in Grand Rapids is expanding their outreach to Muskegon. The Jolly Madison Sailing Club (JMSC) says it will host a program along Muskegon Lake Aug. 8–19. We’re told the club, which launched last year, endeavors to get inner-city youngsters between...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local Culture Comes To Life At The Hispanic Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The annual Hispanic festival is taking place this weekend at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. You will not want to miss all the fun taking place, including a fútbol tournament, dancing, great food, and music. There will be lots of dancing as several groups of Hispanic dancers will be there showcasing their culture. All the proceeds from the festival go to support programs at the Hispanic center. There is something special about the festival as so many people from West Michigan come out and showcase their culture.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kentwood, MI
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Multifamily developments still ‘healthy’ in West Michigan

According to a new report from a commercial real estate firm, the state of multifamily construction in West Michigan continues to reflect broader nationwide trends. NAI Wisinski Great Lakes recently released its biannual Multifamily Construction Pipeline Report for the West Michigan region. The report outlines the status of multifamily developments in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and the lakeshore for the first half of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Celebrate Reptile Days at Boulder Ridge Animal Park this weekend

ALTO, Mich. — The Michigan Society of Herpetologists will be at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give families a hands-on experience with dozens of reptiles. The event will raise awareness...
ALTO, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Project for Safer Cycling in Downtown Kalamazoo Now Underway

If you're traveling through downtown Kalamazoo, don't be surprised if you see a new barrier for a stretch of bike lanes. A new pilot project for a two-way cycle track has just been erected in Kalamazoo, as shared by the Facebook page ModeShift Kalamazoo, a small community collective that focuses on making walking and biking a safe and easy transportation choice.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
MUSKEGON, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI

