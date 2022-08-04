Nevada County awards $415k in Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund grants

Read on www.sierrasun.com
El Dorado County still cleaning up Caldor Fire damage
POLLOCK PINES -- Flooding in Alpine County after rain on the Tamarack burn scar has El Dorado County worried about burn scars from the Caldor Fire.The 2021 fire burned for 69 days; in that time, more than 221,000 acres were burned and 1,003 structures were destroyed. The impacts of the fire continue to be felt nearly a year later, as Caltrans, El Dorado National Forest, Cal OES, and FEMA continue to work in damaged areas.Caltrans was granted two emergency contracts days after the Caldor Fire was contained. The first from Pollock Pines to Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. The second...
goldcountrymedia.com
Link21 passenger rail network recruiting community members for advisory council
Link21 is recruiting members of the public to serve on its Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to provide community collaboration on the passenger rail connectivity project. Link21 is a program aiming to transform the passenger rail network and bring a more integrated and faster system to the 21-county Northern California Megaregion (from Sacramento, including Placer County, to the Central Valley and down to Monterey). The program, sponsored by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), would allow passenger rail services in Northern California (Capitol Corridor, BART and the Altamont Commuter Express) to work as one system.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
themountainmessenger.org
Wildfire Fuel Reduction Work Beginning on State Route 49
NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 49 (SR-49) motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3, construction crews will start staging equipment along...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
KCRA.com
Trucks dump rocks into American River to help with salmon spawning
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Work has begun this week to provide and protect critical habitat for salmon in Northern California. Trucks were seen dumping rocks in the American River by Sailor Bar, which is downstream from Nimbus Dam near Folsom. The process involves first dumping the rocks, which are deposited into the river.
Mountain Democrat
EID to concrete another 100 feet of flume
A $2,280,830 construction bid to replace a flume segment went to Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. July 25 at the board meeting of the El Dorado Irrigation District. The bid was part of a $3.1 million project that included construction engineering inspection, capitalized labor and a 10% contingency. It was unanimously approved by the board.
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish junkyard fire in Rio Linda area of Sacramento County
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Crews extinguished a junkyard fire Friday evening that caused a massive plume of black smoke in the Rio Linda area of Sacramento County that could be seen for miles. LiveCopter 3 aerials showed smoke pouring of a burning pile of vehicles in the 6800 block...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Highway 89 remains closed after flooding, July jobs report released, new cruise around the Delta
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Mountain Democrat
Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
Charming locals to find backroad stories, the secrets to California travel from John Bartell
"John knows more about California than any other Californian."
Farm workers begin march to Sacramento in support of voting rights bill
Farm workers all across California embarked on a 24-day, 35-mile march from Delano to Sacramento. The march is to preserve union voting rights.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums
In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
sacramentocityexpress.com
City looking for applicants for Utilities commission. Here’s how to apply
City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated position on the Utilities Rate Advisory Commission, which has seven members and helps advise Sacramento City Council on rate changes. “Commissioners are important to city government because they educate people about utilities rates and the rate-setting process,...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
American Cruise Lines to offer cruises through the Californian Delta
American Cruise Lines have announced their first California cruise through the California Delta, exploring San Francisco, Napa Valley and the San Joaquin Valley.
parentherald.com
Outrage in Sacramento as Family Claims Black Boy Attacked by Police at California State Fair
Black Lives Matter Sacramento and a family alleged that cops "attacked" an 11-year-old Black boy during Kids Day at the California State Fair. Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Greater Sacramento NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), Elijah Hunter's family, and their attorney gathered at a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosted the state fair.
