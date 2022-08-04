Reward offered for the lug nut loosener of Brookings County

Read on kelo.com
gowatertown.net
Animals killed in Brookings County barn fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Several animals were killed in a barn fire east of Estelline on Thursday. Fire departments from Estelline, Brookings, Aurora, Bruce, Volga, White and Toronto were called out at 11:00 a.m. Whey they got there, they found the barn completely engulfed by flames. Some horses and cattle escaped the...
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
kelo.com
SFPD releases more information on Wednesday’s fatal crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 73-year-old Sioux Falls man is dead after crashing his vehicle on Wednesday near 18th Street and Southeastern Avenue. According to Police Spokesman Sam Clemens, the driver was heading west on 18th Street/River Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old arrested after stabbing incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges accused of stabbing another man. Around 1 Friday morning police got a report of a man who was walking on North Cliff, covered in blood. The victim later showed up at a hospital. “At an alternate...
KEVN
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
KELOLAND TV
Inmate found dead at state prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old state prison inmate has died. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Jordan Ward was found unresponsive in his cell. Efforts to revive Ward were unsuccessful. The death is currently under investigation. Ward was serving sentences for 1st-degree burglary, accessory to a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered...
kelo.com
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
KELOLAND TV
One killed after crashing into tree in central SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the crash involved a single vehicle crashing into a tree near 17th Street and River Blvd. Police say the vehicle was westbound, left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
kingsburyjournal.com
Apartment fire leads to drug arrest
On Thurs., July 28 at around 2 p.m., Lake Preston Fire and Lake Preston Ambulance were called to an apartment fire at 100 2nd St NE in Lake Preston. It was reported that citizens used fire extinguishers to help contain the fire until the fire department arrived and was able to quickly put it out.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after crashing into gas pump and building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight after a crash in south-central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened in the area of 41st and Minnesota early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Jeremiah Hudson was turning onto 41st Street when he hit a gas...
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a teen who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. The Sioux Falls Police Department posted the update to their Facebook page on Thursday morning, saying the 13-year-old girl has been located.
