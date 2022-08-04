Reward offered for the lug nut loosener of Brookings County

"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO