Sage Ridge seventh-grader takes third in nation in Youth Triathlon Championships
Competing in pouring rain helped lift Rhys Ferrito to the best performance of his young life, and an invitation to join an elite team. Ferrito, a seventh-grader at Sage Ridge school in south Reno, finished fourth overall, third in the nation last Sunday in the Youth Triathlon Championships, 12 and under, in Ohio on July 31. ...
Sierra Sun
‘It was the most miserable time I’ve ever had running’
The Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Run bills itself as a race offering athletes “a glimpse of heaven … a taste of hell.”. Making his first attempt at the 100-mile distance that takes runners from Carson City up to Lake Tahoe and back, Truckee’s Dan Brounstein certainly experienced both.
KOLO TV Reno
Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
mynews4.com
"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West cities see high rates of sellers cut prices as housing market cools
In Reno, Nev., 33% of the homes listed for sale had a price drop in June, according to Realtor.com. That’s the highest rate in the nation. Not far behind the Biggest Little City is Nevada’s biggest city, Las Vegas, which ranks third at 31%. In all, six out...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Incline Village, NV USA
I found this heart today outside the Recreation Center as I was walking in for my daily workout. I was having a rough day. The day before I had made a huge mistake at work and thought I was going to get fired today. I was freaking out the whole morning and finding this heart helped me calm down and appreciate everything I have. Also, I didn’t get fired! Hooray!
Sierra Sun
Entertainment: Live bluegrass and blues, maker and farmers markets and bocce ball nights on tap
Big BLUEgrass Benefit Concert at Sugar Pine Point State Park. The Sierra State Park Foundation will be hosting a bluegrass concert at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Sugar Pine Point State Park, with proceeds going to supporting Tahoe State Parks. General admission tickets are $35, and youth tickets available...
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
FOX Reno
Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi
Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months
Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy Downpour Swamps Reno Area and Markleeville
What's happening in Downtown Reno during August. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
KOLO TV Reno
The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the latest round of heavy rain in our area, car lovers showed up for day four of Hot August Nights. Even in the pouring rain, classic car owners like Wayne Myers are carrying on a years-long tradition. “Rain, shine, smoke, it’s okay, we do it...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -9:15 P.M. UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Reno reported the Reno Tahoe International Airport received 1.22 inches of rain on Wednesday, more than the rest of 2022 combined. The heavy downpour left streets flooded around the Reno area. Rock Boulevard where it goes underneath the railroad...
kion546.com
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
