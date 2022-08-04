ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

‘It was the most miserable time I’ve ever had running’

The Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Run bills itself as a race offering athletes “a glimpse of heaven … a taste of hell.”. Making his first attempt at the 100-mile distance that takes runners from Carson City up to Lake Tahoe and back, Truckee’s Dan Brounstein certainly experienced both.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Truckee, CA
Strawberry, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
RENO, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Incline Village, NV USA

I found this heart today outside the Recreation Center as I was walking in for my daily workout. I was having a rough day. The day before I had made a huge mistake at work and thought I was going to get fired today. I was freaking out the whole morning and finding this heart helped me calm down and appreciate everything I have. Also, I didn’t get fired! Hooray!
FOX Reno

Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi

Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
VERDI, NV
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months

Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -9:15 P.M. UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Reno reported the Reno Tahoe International Airport received 1.22 inches of rain on Wednesday, more than the rest of 2022 combined. The heavy downpour left streets flooded around the Reno area. Rock Boulevard where it goes underneath the railroad...
RENO, NV
kion546.com

Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely

A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
RENO, NV

