Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
Yardbarker

Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener

The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/22

ESPN | Marly Rivera: Just before Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup due to lower-back tightness. The first baseman missed four games in early July with the same issue. Rizzo’s 27 home runs this season are the third-most in the American League.
Yardbarker

Jordan Montgomery, Cards extend Yankees' misery in shutout win

Jordan Montgomery and three St. Louis Cardinals relievers combined to shut out the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 on two hits Saturday. Montgomery (4-3), whom the Yankees dealt to the Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader just ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, blanked his former teammates for five innings on two hits and one walk.
Yardbarker

New York Mets bounce back, take series with Washington | Main Takeaways

After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the New York Mets bounced back yesterday afternoon. They defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5, taking the series. The Mets are now 66-38 on the year and back up to 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves as the two teams enter a huge five-game series at Citi Field.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
FOX Sports

Cardinals host the Yankees, try to continue home win streak

New York Yankees (70-38, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-48, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
The Associated Press

Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. “It was all night — but I like that. I like that, just because it kind of gives me that motivation to play extra hard,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think tonight’s game felt like a playoff game.” Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday

Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud (illness) back Thursday for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud sat out Wednesday with an illness, but he will catch for Kyle Wright and hit sixth a day later. William Contreras is out of the lineup following four straight starts.
