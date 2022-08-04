Read on accesswdun.com
Cardinals rally in eighth inning, dump Yankees
Paul DeJong’s decisive two-run double rallied the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting New York Yankees 4-3 Friday. Nolan Arenado
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in a pivotal five-game series this weekend at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Atlanta Braves...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
Yardbarker
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/22
ESPN | Marly Rivera: Just before Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup due to lower-back tightness. The first baseman missed four games in early July with the same issue. Rizzo’s 27 home runs this season are the third-most in the American League.
Yardbarker
Jordan Montgomery, Cards extend Yankees' misery in shutout win
Jordan Montgomery and three St. Louis Cardinals relievers combined to shut out the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 on two hits Saturday. Montgomery (4-3), whom the Yankees dealt to the Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader just ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, blanked his former teammates for five innings on two hits and one walk.
Yardbarker
New York Mets bounce back, take series with Washington | Main Takeaways
After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the New York Mets bounced back yesterday afternoon. They defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5, taking the series. The Mets are now 66-38 on the year and back up to 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves as the two teams enter a huge five-game series at Citi Field.
MLB・
Yardbarker
New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series
Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
FOX Sports
Cardinals host the Yankees, try to continue home win streak
New York Yankees (70-38, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-48, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. “It was all night — but I like that. I like that, just because it kind of gives me that motivation to play extra hard,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think tonight’s game felt like a playoff game.” Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.
FOX Sports
New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday
Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud (illness) back Thursday for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud sat out Wednesday with an illness, but he will catch for Kyle Wright and hit sixth a day later. William Contreras is out of the lineup following four straight starts.
New York Mets’ trade deadline acquisitions all fit the same theme
The New York Mets did not seem to do a whole lot ahead of Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline. But a closer look at their moves reveals their acquisitions all fit the same theme. The Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach, Tyler Naquin and Darin Ruf ahead of this year’s deadline....
