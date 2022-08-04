Read on www.shelbycountyreporter.com
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo church to open new art gallery Aug. 28
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Presbyterian Church is preparing to unveil a special space where art and ministry will meet. The church will open its new art gallery with a reception on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2-5 p.m. “The primary purpose of the gallery is to highlight local artists and share...
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Shelby Reporter
Untold Boudoir opening studio at Campus 124
PELHAM – Campus 124 in Pelham is gaining another thriving business to add to its platform. Untold Boudoir, the sister company of the local photography company Untold Imagery, is opening a studio in the mixed-use development on Saturday, Aug. 13. Couple Christina and Daniel Dennis began Untold Imagery back...
thecutoffnews.com
Be Kind Birmingham Launches This Saturday, August 6 2022, With A Benefit Concert From The Vegabounds
Be Kind Birmingham is a free mobile store located on a renovated school bus by Yellowhammer Construction that will pop up all over Birmingham and let those in need shop for goods for 100% free. They will launch this Saturday, August 6, 2022, with a concert from The Vegabounds at Avondale Brewing Co. Also, at the show, they will have a reveal of the brand new bus. The concert will also feature music from Supper Club, WOMZ of Futurebirds, and Transistor Happy Landing. A Silent auction will also be taking place with 2 {$250 Gift Certificates to Stay Gold Tatoo, 10 x 10 Charcuterie Board, 30 min photography session, a Bourbon package from Blue Bourbon and Brews, a signed merch pack from The Vegabounds, and much more. There will also be food trucks on site from O’My Turkey Leg & Berries By Crystal.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Going to Art on the Rocks at the BMA? Here’s what you need to know
The countdown is on for the return of one Birmingham’s biggest art parties. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Art on the Rocks, the Birmingham Museum of Art’s evening art, cocktail, and concert event, returns tonight. Starting at 7 p.m., the Birmingham Museum of Art’s...
nomadlawyer.org
Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama
If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
birminghamtimes.com
People, Places and Things
**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **MIGHTY BROTHER with REBECCA EGELAND AND LOKI FETCH at The Nick. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday...
Shelby Reporter
Freddy’s in Helena officially opens for business
HELENA – After much anticipation, the Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has finally opened. The restaurant opened its doors to the public with a special ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Helena Business Association on Thursday, Aug. 4. There was a significant crowd of people...
Bham Now
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
Bham Now
Demolition on the Roebuck Castle renovation has begun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
In early July, we told you renovations on the long-neglected Roebuck Castle would be starting mid-July. Well, demolition has begun and we’ve got pictures and some awesome drone footage to prove it, thanks to Paul Mielke of A&E’s Flipping Down South. You have to see this house to believe it.
Chef Kristen Hall’s Bandit Pâtisserie to reopen Birmingham storefront
Bandit Pâtisserie is ready for its next chapter. The bakery and pastry shop from award-winning chef Kristen Hall will reopen its brick-and-mortar storefront in a new location on Morris Avenue. On Tuesday, August 9, Bandit Pâtisserie will open in Mercantile on Morris at 2215 1st Ave North. The...
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
wvtm13.com
Barber offers free services to kids ahead of the new school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students get to enjoy free haircuts, braids and school supplies ahead of the new semester, thanks to Birmingham area stylists. This year's Kutz 4 Kids event will be the 7th annual giveaway at Straight Line Barbershop. Barber Robert Banks said he hopes the event will help...
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
Bham Now
11 spots to grab a scrumptious chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham now
Whether you love ’em soft and warm or crispy and crumbly, Birmingham loves a good cookie. We polled our audience to find out where to find the best chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham. Hundreds responded. In no particular order, here are the top seven spots you voted for. 1....
