Salt Lake Co. offers workshop for teens struggling with body image

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I don’t know how many times I’ve seen The Psychedelic Furs in concert. I can tell you that the first time was at Club DV8 in Salt Lake City in 1992 and there were at least a dozen or so between then and Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at the garden of Eden known as the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater. There were a few Love Spit Love gigs in there as well. The strangest show being a Sundance Film Festival performance at the Star Bar in Park City with a few dozen people. It must have been a private event. I vaguely remember sitting with John Ashton, the group’s original guitarist, talking about how he only wanted to play songs from the first three albums. I’m sure there are fans who’d agree, but I’m the sort of fan who wouldn’t mind hearing Book of Days or World Outside in their entirety. How can you not love Mirror Moves?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO