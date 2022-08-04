Salt Lake Co. offers workshop for teens struggling with body image

Read on ksltv.com
Related
KSLTV
Nonprofit SLC dance studio building dancers and character
SALT LAKE CITY — Every week, anywhere from 100 to 150 dancers make their way through the doors of Rise Up School of Dance — a nonprofit dance studio based on the west side of Salt Lake City that uses dance as a powerful key to unlocking their students’ best selves.
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
KSLTV
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Three healthy back-to-school lunches using the same ingredients
SALT LAKE CITY — School is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a quick, easy, and healthy back-to-school lunch for your kids, here’s three of them. Intermountain Chef Christopher Delissio uses a few staple ingredients to create a honey mustard chicken wrap, an apple bacon salad, and an apple bacon sandwich.
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
slcgreenblog.com
Solar Salt Lake launches to make it easier for Salt Lake City residents to go solar together
Solar Salt Lake offers limited-time discounts on rooftop solar and education to local residents. Salt Lake City is excited to launch a new program, Solar Salt Lake, that will make it easier for residents to install rooftop solar on their homes through discounted bulk purchase pricing and free education from a community-selected solar installer.
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Real Salt Lake selling ‘Green Jell-O pins’ to help Utah families in need
SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake is selling specially-designed pins to raise money for the Utah Food Bank. According to a Wednesday afternoon press release from RSL, the green Jell-O pins are already on sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to UFB to help Utah families in need.
kjzz.com
Church responds to AP report on helpline for local leaders regarding abuse confessions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement about a recent Associated Press article, saying the report “seriously mischaracterized” the purpose of a helpline set up to help local leaders when dealing with members who confess to abuse. In...
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Utah man stole an excavator and started digging, police say, causing significant damage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Salt Lake City police arrested a man Saturday after they say he stole an excavator from a construction site, drove almost a mile and caused significant damage by randomly digging up the ground. The excavator was used to dig out parts of a...
kslnewsradio.com
Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport
PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
KUTV
Concert review: The Psychedelic Furs with X at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I don’t know how many times I’ve seen The Psychedelic Furs in concert. I can tell you that the first time was at Club DV8 in Salt Lake City in 1992 and there were at least a dozen or so between then and Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at the garden of Eden known as the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater. There were a few Love Spit Love gigs in there as well. The strangest show being a Sundance Film Festival performance at the Star Bar in Park City with a few dozen people. It must have been a private event. I vaguely remember sitting with John Ashton, the group’s original guitarist, talking about how he only wanted to play songs from the first three albums. I’m sure there are fans who’d agree, but I’m the sort of fan who wouldn’t mind hearing Book of Days or World Outside in their entirety. How can you not love Mirror Moves?
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
utahbusiness.com
Raising Cane’s Midvale to open soon
Midvale—Midvale “Caniacs” are in luck! Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers continues its growth throughout the Salt Lake City area with its first Midvale Restaurant opening at 890 E. Fort Union Blvd. in early September. Midvale’s Raising Cane’s will feature the brand’s new restaurant design, which provides a...
ksl.com
Former Cottonwood Heights councilwoman sues city for handling of 2020 police protest
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Former Cottonwood Heights Councilwoman Tali Bruce has filed a lawsuit against the city, police chief and officers she accuses of conspiring to shut down a 2020 protest of the police killing of Zane James, during which she says she was pushed and struck by an officer.
Comments / 0