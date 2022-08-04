ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Shelby Reporter

Etheredge named general manager of Shelby County Newspapers, Inc.

COLUMBIANA – Alec Etheredge has been named interim general manager of Shelby County Newspapers, Inc. (SCNI). Etheredge, formerly managing editor and sports editor, is now in charge of the company’s day-to-day operations. With SCNI for six years, Etheredge has worked in each newsroom department. He began as a...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Library announces September events

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has announced its lineup of September programs aimed towards adults. Throughout the month of September, the library will be hosting a series of events dedicated to exploring Birmingham and Shelby County’s history as well as promoting employment opportunities and tips. When the...
PELHAM, AL
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Alabama 2022

Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
uab.edu

Simon named NOA Optometrist of the Year

O.D., the associate dean for Student Affairs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry, has been named 2022 Optometrist of the Year by the National Optometric Association. Simon was nominated for the award for his impact on student recruitment efforts in the UAB School of Optometry....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ironcity.ink

Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president

Isabel Rubio has been named President of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School effective August 15, 2022. “Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

#VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama

Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “This is not the opportunity to quit – this is the opportunity to fight harder,” says Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England. Dr. Leah Torres and Robin Marty of the West Alabama Women’s Center describe the dire scenarios pregnant women are experiencing while trying to get medical care since the end of Roe, spending hours waiting in the ER – “there’s no one left for them.”Aug. 6, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Homeless and Transitional Housing Center To Open in Smithfield

A ribbon cutting for a new homeless shelter for youth that will serve as a “safe haven” and offer services was held Thursday in Smithfield. The Way Station, which received $1.3 million from the city, is a project spearheaded by AIDS Alabama and will give young people the protection they need “at the most critical and vulnerable moments of time is critical to all of us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond officially sworn into office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham officially swore in its 35th police chief Friday morning. Chief Scott Thurmond, who was named the interim chief after Patrick Smith's resignation in January, took to the stage Friday morning for his swearing in ceremony. He was appointed as Birmingham's newest police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
wbrc.com

Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Hoover shares school safety message with community

HOOVER – A message shared with Hoover parents and community members on Thursday, Aug. 4 addressed school safety for the upcoming school year. “The start of any school year can bring heightened emotions: excitement, anxiousness and for some parents, even dread,” read the message from Hoover City Schools, the city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department. “These feelings may surround the desire for success. But these days, unfortunately, they may also stem from concern about student safety.”
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance

By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
IRONDALE, AL
thecentersquare.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
COLUMBUS, OH

