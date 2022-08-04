Read on www.shelbycountyreporter.com
Shelby Reporter
Etheredge named general manager of Shelby County Newspapers, Inc.
COLUMBIANA – Alec Etheredge has been named interim general manager of Shelby County Newspapers, Inc. (SCNI). Etheredge, formerly managing editor and sports editor, is now in charge of the company’s day-to-day operations. With SCNI for six years, Etheredge has worked in each newsroom department. He began as a...
wvtm13.com
First Black woman appointed to the University of Montevallo Board of Trustees
MONTEVALLO, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Cynthia Todd to serve on the University of Montevallo Board of Trustees. Todd is the first Black woman to serve as a trustee for the university. “I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Library announces September events
PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has announced its lineup of September programs aimed towards adults. Throughout the month of September, the library will be hosting a series of events dedicated to exploring Birmingham and Shelby County’s history as well as promoting employment opportunities and tips. When the...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Alabama 2022
Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
uab.edu
Simon named NOA Optometrist of the Year
O.D., the associate dean for Student Affairs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry, has been named 2022 Optometrist of the Year by the National Optometric Association. Simon was nominated for the award for his impact on student recruitment efforts in the UAB School of Optometry....
ironcity.ink
Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president
Isabel Rubio has been named President of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School effective August 15, 2022. “Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama
Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “This is not the opportunity to quit – this is the opportunity to fight harder,” says Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England. Dr. Leah Torres and Robin Marty of the West Alabama Women’s Center describe the dire scenarios pregnant women are experiencing while trying to get medical care since the end of Roe, spending hours waiting in the ER – “there’s no one left for them.”Aug. 6, 2022.
Bham Now
Birmingham receives $10.8M “Good Jobs Challenge” grant to build healthcare workforce
The City of Birmingham is receiving a $10.8 million “Good Jobs Challenge” grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). The Magic City is one of only 32 cities nationwide to earn the award. Purpose of the Good Jobs Challenge. What is the purpose...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
birminghamtimes.com
Here’s How BCS’s Reggie White, AL Teacher of the Year, Spent His Summer
Summer break was anything but a true “break” for Reggie White, Alabama’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. The math and science teacher from Birmingham’s Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Titusville logged hundreds of miles traversing the state as Alabama’s education ambassador. “My calendar is...
birminghamtimes.com
Homeless and Transitional Housing Center To Open in Smithfield
A ribbon cutting for a new homeless shelter for youth that will serve as a “safe haven” and offer services was held Thursday in Smithfield. The Way Station, which received $1.3 million from the city, is a project spearheaded by AIDS Alabama and will give young people the protection they need “at the most critical and vulnerable moments of time is critical to all of us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond officially sworn into office
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham officially swore in its 35th police chief Friday morning. Chief Scott Thurmond, who was named the interim chief after Patrick Smith's resignation in January, took to the stage Friday morning for his swearing in ceremony. He was appointed as Birmingham's newest police...
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Shelby Reporter
Hoover shares school safety message with community
HOOVER – A message shared with Hoover parents and community members on Thursday, Aug. 4 addressed school safety for the upcoming school year. “The start of any school year can bring heightened emotions: excitement, anxiousness and for some parents, even dread,” read the message from Hoover City Schools, the city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department. “These feelings may surround the desire for success. But these days, unfortunately, they may also stem from concern about student safety.”
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
