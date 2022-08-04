Read on www.shelbycountyreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
wvtm13.com
Fire destroys New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown Fire Marshal Brannon Clark said the department responded to the church at 330 Marsh Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Clark said the church was in flames when crews arrived at the scene. The Bessemer Fire Department responded to assist.
Bham Now
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
wbrc.com
Non-profit organization looking for volunteers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Grace Klein Community is mostly volunteer based, with only a couple of staff members which is why they are in need of a lot of hands-on deck. They offer food support drive through’s, school supply giveaway, a rescue food service and much more. They are...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Library announces September events
PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has announced its lineup of September programs aimed towards adults. Throughout the month of September, the library will be hosting a series of events dedicated to exploring Birmingham and Shelby County’s history as well as promoting employment opportunities and tips. When the...
Shelby Reporter
Helena police chief shares safety message with community
HELENA – A message was shared by Police Chief Brad Flynn addressing the safety of schools on Friday, Aug. 5. “With the tragedies that occurred recently, it has prompted law enforcement all over the country to revisit every aspect of how we have protected our children, and what we must do moving forward to keep our schools safe,” Flynn said.
Shelby Reporter
Hoover shares school safety message with community
HOOVER – A message shared with Hoover parents and community members on Thursday, Aug. 4 addressed school safety for the upcoming school year. “The start of any school year can bring heightened emotions: excitement, anxiousness and for some parents, even dread,” read the message from Hoover City Schools, the city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department. “These feelings may surround the desire for success. But these days, unfortunately, they may also stem from concern about student safety.”
momcollective.com
Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Tameka
I have lived here all my life. Born in Birmingham, I was raised in the small town of Alabaster where I currently reside with my family. I enjoyed my childhood of growing up in the south and love the fact that I get to share it with my children! We have so many places and things to explore with your kids, family, and friends. This city has history and has grown tremendously over the years. I consider Birmingham to be a great place to be a mom and raise your family. The southern hospitality and family oriented atmosphere brings a family feel. Between coffee shops, ice cream parlors, parks, restaurants, and entertainment, you can always find something to do in the city.
‘I just want him to know’: Woman searches for biological father with Alabama ties
Graduating college, traveling the world, getting married, all things that 29-year-old Kaylena Mushen has done before the age of 30. Now, she has one more goal.
Shelby Reporter
Return of Helena’s National Night Out a major success
HELENA – The parking lot of Helena High School was packed with members of the community on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. National Night Out began as an initiative to engage the community with first responders, such as police officers and the fire department, in a fun, family-friendly environment. The event offered several entertaining areas such as a bounce house for kids, local food trucks and even John Deere rides for kids through a pylon cone obstacle course.
Shelby Reporter
Spirit of ’45 ceremony to mark 77th anniversary of WWII ending
MONTEVALLO – The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery will mark the 77th anniversary of Aug. 14, 1945, the day World War II ended and America assumed responsibility for leading the rebuilding of the postwar world. The 30-minute ceremony will take place at the Alabama National Cemetery Committal...
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Alexander City
In 1980-81, my senior year at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), I was in the radio show class. Fortunately, my best friends Amelia and Leigh Ann were in there as well, along with 12 other classmates. Now, I’d like to say that we were chosen for our abilities and talents. Nope; our names were drawn out of a hat.
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
Shelby Reporter
Etheredge named general manager of Shelby County Newspapers, Inc.
COLUMBIANA – Alec Etheredge has been named interim general manager of Shelby County Newspapers, Inc. (SCNI). Etheredge, formerly managing editor and sports editor, is now in charge of the company’s day-to-day operations. With SCNI for six years, Etheredge has worked in each newsroom department. He began as a...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
WTOK-TV
Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The small Shelby County town of Vincent has no police officers on the force as of August 5, 2022. After both the chief and the assistant chief were suspended following a racist text allegation, the one remaining officer resigned. Vincent Mayor James Latimer confirmed the...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo church to open new art gallery Aug. 28
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Presbyterian Church is preparing to unveil a special space where art and ministry will meet. The church will open its new art gallery with a reception on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2-5 p.m. “The primary purpose of the gallery is to highlight local artists and share...
police1.com
After racist text, Ala. council moves to fire police chief, disband PD
VINCENT, Ala. — Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
