ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: LeBron James Contract Extension Watch Officially Begins Today

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNbW4_0h4fcLrd00

LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension as of today, but he and the Lakers may need some time to talk things over.

LeBron James is officially eligible to sign a contract extension today. Whether or not the Lakers superstar decides to ink a new deal before training camp could have a cascade effect on the organization for this season, and beyond.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If he James decides to sign an extension this summer, he can sign a one-year deal worth $46.7M or he can do the LeBron special and sign a two-year, $97.1M extension with a player option for the second season. Throughout his career, LeBron has utilized "1+1" contracts to maximize his flexibility and in turn, use himself as leverage to push franchises to shed draft capital to add veteran talent talent to try to make his team a contender now, and not later. Kyrie Irving anyone?

That history is as relevant as ever both with LeBron is in his career, and the Lakers resistance to trading their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to get Westbrook, who LeBron has zero interest in playing with again, out of town in favor of Kyrie.

NBA insider Marc Stein noted that neither party has to rush into anything tomorrow just because James is eligible for a new deal.

"Neither James nor the Lakers are under any obligation to rush into an extension next week."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst , who knows LeBron better than most, doesn't think James wants to leave the Lakers.

"I don't sense that LeBron wants to leave the Lakers."

However, no LeBron contract extension article would be complete without mentioning the 18-time All-Star's stated goal of one day playing with his older son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Bronny isn't a top 25 prospect in the 2023 class at the moment, but is eligible for the 2024 draft.

It could certainly play a factor how James approaches his next contract. But at the moment, the bigger factors are whether or not the Lakers can find a trade partner for Russell Westbrook before the deadline, and how LeBron's perception of the current roster in the context of being title contenders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Bronny James
Person
Kyrie Irving
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#2029#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy