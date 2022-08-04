ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday!

 2 days ago
W hat do you think a mermaid or sea monster might look like? We’ll provide some basic pieces to get you started. Just get out your crayons, pencils, or markers, add your imagination and show us what you make! Pick up begins at 9 am on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Mermaid Tail/Sea Monster Tail Crafternoon

What do you think a mermaid or sea monster might look like? Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. and unleash your imagination when you craft your very own mermaid tail or sea monster.

Register today!

Mermaid Sugar Scrub

Make a mermaid-inspired sugar scrub on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. to add to your skincare routine. Sign up today!

Adult/Teen Summer Reading

Kids aren’t the only ones to be rewarded for reading at the Library! Complete an entry coupon for every three books read (they don’t have to be Library books) and you will earn a prize of the week PLUS entry in the Grand Prize drawing of your choice! This year’s Grand Prizes are a Fun in the Sun Basket, a Sea Salty and Sweets Basket and a basket full of Puzzles called the Ocean of Puzzle-abilites. Come in, check them out and pick up your coupon!

New August Adult Fiction

“Elizabeth Finch,” by Julian Barnes,

“Where the Sky Begins,” by Rhys Bowen,

“Reckoning,” by Catherine Coulter,

“Stay Awake,” by Megan Goldin,

“The Family Remains,” by Lisa Jewell,

“Fox Creek,” by William Kent Krueger,

“The Ninth Month,” by James Patterson,

“Girl, Forgotten,” by Karin Slaughter,

“Long Gone,” by Joanna Schaffhausen,

“The Challenge,” by Danielle Steel.

— Carol Melewski

