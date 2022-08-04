'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area

Read on kutv.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
KUTV
Man uses stolen excavator to rip up Salt Lake store parking lot, police say
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he stole an excavator, drove nearly a mile down the street, and started ripping up the ground at a grocery store parking lot in Salt Lake City. The incident happened just after noon Saturday, according to Salt...
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
KUTV
Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
KUTV
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
KUTV
Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
KUTV
South Salt Lake police asking for public's help in catching porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public's help in catching a porch pirate. Police said the video in question happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. They said the victim's ring camera system captured the video of the suspect taking the package...
UPDATE: SR 210, I-15 now reopened
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) has reported that all major issues related to the hazardous weather have been addressed. Additionally, the agency notes that there were no traffic accidents reported during the storm. UPDATE: SR 210 now reopened AUGUST 6, 2022 / 6:16 P.M. LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s […]
upr.org
SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
KUTV
Police locate suspect after man shot in stomach outside Gateway Inn in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a suspect after an overnight shooting left a man in serious condition. Officers responded to the scene in the area of 800 West and North Temple at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a shooting at the Gateway Inn.
KUTV
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
KUTV
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
UTA: Several closures due to police activity
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
KUTV
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
hebervalleyradio.com
UDOT Reports Crash in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash in Provo Canyon on westbound US 189 at milepost 14 at 7:55 pm. This is at the tunnel and the junction of Utah SR 92. The latest real-time updates are available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
KUTV
Officials searching for missing man last seen around Murray post office
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The Murray Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen around a post office. They said Victor Acosta Duran is approximately 5'10" and 174 lbs with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt,...
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
