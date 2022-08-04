ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area

By Matthew Jacobson, Daniel Woodruff, KUTV
KUTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kutv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
KUTV

Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: SR 210, I-15 now reopened

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) has reported that all major issues related to the hazardous weather have been addressed. Additionally, the agency notes that there were no traffic accidents reported during the storm. UPDATE: SR 210 now reopened AUGUST 6, 2022 / 6:16 P.M. LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
upr.org

SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines

Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
Person
Michelle Goldberg
ABC4

UTA: Several closures due to police activity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Ballpark
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hebervalleyradio.com

UDOT Reports Crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash in Provo Canyon on westbound US 189 at milepost 14 at 7:55 pm. This is at the tunnel and the junction of Utah SR 92. The latest real-time updates are available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy