Bounty on the Bricks Returns Saturday

Following a two-year COVID-19-motivated break, Bounty on the Bricks returns this weekend.

According to https://hapcap.org., in Southeast Ohio 1 in 6 individuals and 1 in 4 children currently struggle with food insecurity. However, an upcoming event, entitled, Bounty on the Bricks, hopes to lessen the odds of any local residents having to go hungry.

The 8th annual Bounty of the Bricks fundraiser will be taking place Saturday, on West Union Street from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience offers guests the chance to enjoy an entire four-course meal prepared by some of Southeast Ohio’s most talented chefs. In addition, a cash bar will be available for guests who want to purchase beer and wine.

The objective of BOTB is to serve as a fundraiser geared to support the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and its member food pantries that serve Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington counties.

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank is a division of the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action Program (HAPCAP). In 2021 the foodbank distributed food to area 179,000 individuals. Eighty-two percent of local households that were in need of food had both a child and senior living in them.

Tickets for this event are currently sold out.

Bounty on the Bricks is being presented by OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital who partnered with the Sisters Health Foundation and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville to make this event a reality.

Based in Columbus, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized not-for-profit, charitable healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church that has been serving its communities since 1891.

LeeAnn Lucas-Helber is President of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. She said that, “We’re excited to once again team up with others in our community to help combat food insecurity.”

The Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville’s vice president is Susan Beaudry. She added that, “We are grateful to the volunteers, organizers, chefs, sponsors and the City of Athens for making Bounty on the Bricks 2022 possible.”

The menu for BOTB will start off with an appetizer prepared by Chef Katie Mosher. Next, the soup & salad course will be carried out by the OU Inn. Then, Chef Becky Clark’s entree will be served followed by a dessert created by Aysha Parker Fisher.

However, in the event of rain guests will be notified ahead of time by email that the dinner will be relocated to the Market on State Street located at 1002 E. State Street.

Anyone who can’t attend who wants to make a donation to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank can do so by mailing checks to Southeastern Ohio Foodbank, 1005 CIC Drive Logan, OH 43138 Attention: Eva Bloom.

Since the creation of Bounty on the Bricks in 2013, this event has raised over half a million dollars to combat food insecurity in Southeast Ohio

For more information on the Southeast Ohio Foodbank visit the following link: https://hapcap.org/seo-foodbank/.