ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Bounty on the Bricks Returns Saturday

By By Tracey A. Maine Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Following a two-year COVID-19-motivated break, Bounty on the Bricks returns this weekend.

According to https://hapcap.org., in Southeast Ohio 1 in 6 individuals and 1 in 4 children currently struggle with food insecurity. However, an upcoming event, entitled, Bounty on the Bricks, hopes to lessen the odds of any local residents having to go hungry.

The 8th annual Bounty of the Bricks fundraiser will be taking place Saturday, on West Union Street from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience offers guests the chance to enjoy an entire four-course meal prepared by some of Southeast Ohio’s most talented chefs. In addition, a cash bar will be available for guests who want to purchase beer and wine.

The objective of BOTB is to serve as a fundraiser geared to support the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and its member food pantries that serve Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington counties.

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank is a division of the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action Program (HAPCAP). In 2021 the foodbank distributed food to area 179,000 individuals. Eighty-two percent of local households that were in need of food had both a child and senior living in them.

Tickets for this event are currently sold out.

Bounty on the Bricks is being presented by OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital who partnered with the Sisters Health Foundation and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville to make this event a reality.

Based in Columbus, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized not-for-profit, charitable healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church that has been serving its communities since 1891.

LeeAnn Lucas-Helber is President of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. She said that, “We’re excited to once again team up with others in our community to help combat food insecurity.”

The Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville’s vice president is Susan Beaudry. She added that, “We are grateful to the volunteers, organizers, chefs, sponsors and the City of Athens for making Bounty on the Bricks 2022 possible.”

The menu for BOTB will start off with an appetizer prepared by Chef Katie Mosher. Next, the soup & salad course will be carried out by the OU Inn. Then, Chef Becky Clark’s entree will be served followed by a dessert created by Aysha Parker Fisher.

However, in the event of rain guests will be notified ahead of time by email that the dinner will be relocated to the Market on State Street located at 1002 E. State Street.

Anyone who can’t attend who wants to make a donation to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank can do so by mailing checks to Southeastern Ohio Foodbank, 1005 CIC Drive Logan, OH 43138 Attention: Eva Bloom.

Since the creation of Bounty on the Bricks in 2013, this event has raised over half a million dollars to combat food insecurity in Southeast Ohio

For more information on the Southeast Ohio Foodbank visit the following link: https://hapcap.org/seo-foodbank/.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
agdaily.com

Ohio steer show raises whopping $240,000 for charity

The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, which was held this week at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, raised more than $240,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. That’s compared to $152,000 raised in the inaugural event in 2019, which in and of itself exceeded all expectations.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PM Company founder Pat Minnite dies at 82

PARKERSBURG — A developer who became known for his philanthropy in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away on Friday. Pat Minnite of the PM Company was 82. Minnite was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Harrison County after World War I. He moved to Ohio and attended school where he learned to design buildings.
PARKERSBURG, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Tom's Ice Cream Bowl celebrates state honor, tradition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — When you have a long family history in the ice cream-making and restaurant industries like Joe Baker, you know where your destiny lies. “I started getting into this because Tom was telling me about my own family. He said yeah, I used to work for your great-grandpa,” said Joe Baker, owner of Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lawrence County, OH
Society
Lawrence County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
County
Lawrence County, OH
Nelsonville, OH
Society
County
Morgan County, OH
Athens, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Washington County, OH
City
Nelsonville, OH
City
Vinton, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Athens, OH
Society
City
Athens, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
meigsindypress.com

July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

CATCH TYLER CHILDERS THIS YEAR AT ‘HEALING APPALACHIA!

Catch Tyler Childers this year at Healing Appalachia!. Childers grew up in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with a father in the coal industry and a mother who worked as a nurse. As a boy, he sang for his Free Will Baptist Church congregation and learned a few chords on a guitar given to him by his grandfather.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wtuz.com

Update to Ohio Benefits Portal

Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Health#Volunteers#Food Pantries#Bounty#Southeastern Ohio#Food Drink#Charity#Botb#Nels
Portsmouth Daily Times

Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Job and Family Services suspends child clothing voucher program

MARIETTA — A post on the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services’ Facebook page has caused some concern with local families. “I have directed the Washington County Clothing Voucher Program be suspended until such time as our funding stabilizes and the most basic needs of our fellow residents are being met,” states JFS Director Flite Freimann in the post.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Car chase from Belpre to Parkersburg nets two arrests

PARKERSBURG — An attempt to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in Belpre on Friday morning sparked a car chase that traveled into and around Parkersburg. Michael Westfall, 50, of Coolville, was arrested on two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference resulting in injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WOUB

An unexpected birth in the O’Bleness Hospital parking lot brings two women together.

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Two women met in an unexpected way earlier this summer thanks to an unexpected delivery. Rachel Sharp’s day started off fairly normal, with her going to work. But after painful contractions, she decided to go to her mother-in-law’s house with her two children. From there, Sharp, her mother-in-law, and two children made their way to O’Bleness Hospital.
ATHENS, OH
WSAZ

Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
NEW PLYMOUTH, OH
WBOY 12 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WESTON, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling

Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Check out this scene Thursday evening that chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said developed from a phenomenon known as a “wet microburst.”. Click or tap on the video link for more.
CATLETTSBURG, KY
WTAP

17 year old is shot during robbery

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A 17 year old was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. According to officials, Belpre police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on Florence Street around 2 PM Saturday afternoon. The juvenile had been shot in the...
BELPRE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy