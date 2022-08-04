So happy..Love Ana and Allysa..The View tells it like it is..No lies..So funny seeing all the trolls..The View must be doing something right..The repubs are sure scared of them..
I’m amazed this show is still here. Guess there are a lot of liberal middle aged women who have nothing better to do with their day.
When The View first aired I could not watch because I had a job... eventually I retired due to disability and was home bound a lot... so I actually believed that show saved my sanity... it was informative, non partisan, valued women and (yes, sometimes) funny... because I sometimes do not feel well I did not always watch... one day I turned on the show and heard women screaming! I need informative entertainment and current events... I particularly dislike Ana Navarro... she is egotistical and self absorbed... my life is difficult enough I cannot watch such negativity and acrimony... go back to the old format... I MISS IT...
Related
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg facing huge legal backlash after show is forced to issue on air apology
RELATED PEOPLE
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
IN THIS ARTICLE
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
GMA announces major staff change with new ABC News weather producer paying tribute to fan favorite Ginger Zee
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The View’ Makes Two Major Announcements in Huge Show Shakeup
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
'The blinders are now off': Greg Gutfeld on changing media landscape
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Primetimer
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 109