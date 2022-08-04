The Auburn Area Republican Women, Federated will host a luncheon Friday, Aug. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Awful Annie’s, located at 13460 Lincoln Way in Auburn. Meet Darlene Cullivan, who is senior director of development for The Gathering Inn and president of the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce. She will discuss the 2021-22 Grand Jury Final Report on homelessness in Placer County and the challenges facing nonprofits in assisting the homeless community.

AUBURN, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO