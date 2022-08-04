Read on goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J Hansen
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana Belcher
Placer approves contract with MIG for Phase 2 of regional homeless response
To complete Phase 2 of the Placer County Regional Homeless Response, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Moore Iacofano Goltsman, Inc., of Berkeley (MIG) during the consent agenda Tuesday. The board initially approved a $195,000 contract with MIG in July 2021 to provide facilitation, planning and technical assistance...
Gathering Inn director to speak at Auburn Area Republican Women luncheon
The Auburn Area Republican Women, Federated will host a luncheon Friday, Aug. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Awful Annie’s, located at 13460 Lincoln Way in Auburn. Meet Darlene Cullivan, who is senior director of development for The Gathering Inn and president of the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce. She will discuss the 2021-22 Grand Jury Final Report on homelessness in Placer County and the challenges facing nonprofits in assisting the homeless community.
Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine
Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
Zampa masters Roseville with Late Model sweep
Napa’s Dylan Zampa affirmed his place among the very best Pro Late Model racers in California, outfoxing Upperlake’s Jeremy Doss for a victory on Velocity Solar Night at All American Speedway in Roseville. Zampa’s sweep of the 35-lap Late Model features in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series lifts...
Rhythm Riders return to Auburn State Theatre with Johnny Cash/Patsy Cline tribute
Audience favorites The Rhythm Riders bring their popular Johnny Cash & Patsy Cline Tribute to the Auburn State Theatre this Saturday, Aug. 13. Country music fans will be treated to an evening of Cash and Cline’s greatest hits, including “Ring of Fire,” “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Big River,” performed by top-level musicians with love and authenticity.
Zebras volleyball and Rhinos volleyball games start soon
The Lincoln High girls’ volleyball team has seen a great deal of success in recent years as the Fighting Zebras are a combined 65-13 since 2019, including three straight Foothill Valley League titles and a Sac-Joaquin Section title in 2021. Lincoln High will now attempt to repeat that success...
Placer County DA's Office demands answers on decision for release of Darnell Erby
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is requesting answers surrounding the early release of Darnell Erby, a prior defendant from Placer County, who was arrested and charged in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of a Sacramento woman on July 19, 2022. On Aug. 8, the Placer County...
Doherty happy with Blue-White scrimmage
Folsom High’s football program held its annual Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday at Livermore Park and varsity head coach Paul Doherty was pleased with how it went. Other than at practice, it was the team’s first ‘competition’ of the season, and as it played out, Team Gray defeated Team Red, 28-27.
