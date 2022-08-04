OG&E Seeks To Increase Rates, Corporation Commission Discusses Bond Measure

Read on www.news9.com
Department Of Housing & Urban Development Announces $221M To Tribal Communities For Affordable Housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that $221 million will go to tribal communities for affordable housing. HUD Says around $129 million will go toward new construction, rehabilitation and the purchasing of existing housing units to boost affordable housing for Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Another...
Epic Charter School Reaches Compliance Milestone With Virtual School Board Of Ed.
A two-year compliance process is coming to an end for Epic Charter Schools. Epic Charter School is now back in compliance with Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board of Education. The news comes less than a month after the Department of Education placed them on probation. School leaders announced...
Oklahoma Schools Trying To Fill Positions During Staff Shortage
Oklahoma school districts are struggling with unprecedented staffing shortages. Job openings include teachers, bus drivers, class aids, janitors, administration, and more. As students go back to class this month, school leaders across green country say they are desperately trying to fill open staffing positions. Having the ample amount of staffing...
Eli Lilly Pushes Back Against Indiana's New Abortion Law
Two of Indiana's largest employers — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine maker Cummins — are voicing opposition to a new local law banning abortion in nearly all cases, saying it will hinder hiring in the state, where both are based. Indiana on Friday became the first U.S....
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
Storm Chances Stick Around Before More Weekend Heat, Humidity
Storm chances stick around on Tuesday, offering a break from the intense summer heat that will soon return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re still tracking the potential for additional scattered showers and storms Tuesday and for part of early Wednesday...
