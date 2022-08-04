‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace reacts to sudden cancellation of movie

Read on www.today.com
Brett Goldstein jokes about ‘Ted Lasso’ finale
In a recent interview, “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein channeled his famously harsh character Roy Kent and joked about how the Apple TV+ series will end.Aug. 9, 2022.
A Pac-Mac movie is reportedly in the works
Video game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment is teaming up with Wayfarer Studios to turn Pac-Mac into a movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be based on an original story by Chuck Williams, one of the creative minds behind the 2020 “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie. No word on when it will arrive in theaters.Aug. 9, 2022.
Bachelorettes face their 'worst nightmare' when Logan Palmer switches sides
When there are two Bachelorettes in one season, anything can happen. But what happened during Episode Five, in retrospect, is obvious — because it's exactly what leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey feared would happen. Windey called the situation her "worst nightmare." In short, one man professed his feelings...
Lea Michele recreates classic 'Glee' moment ahead of Broadway return in 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele's new Broadway role is "a dream come true" for the actor. In an Instagram post Friday, Aug. 5, the former "Glee" star shared a photo of her standing in front of August Wilson Theatre with "Funny Girl" appearing on the marquee. Michele also posted a throwback photo of...
Vince Gill brings out daughter for surprise performance after wife Amy Grant’s accident
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter certainly inherited her parents' singing skills. Corrina Grant Gill, 21, surprised her father's fans with an unexpected performance at one of his concerts over the weekend, and she totally nailed it. Gill, 65, welcomed his daughter to the stage during the show and explained...
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Alec Baldwin shares video message to Anne Heche after fiery crash leaves her hospitalized
Alec Baldwin and a slew of other celebrities took to social media to send support to Anne Heche after a crash in California Friday left the actor hospitalized. “Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche,” Baldwin said in an Instagram video posted Aug. 6. “There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave.”
Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV VMAs
Not only is Nicki Minaj performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but she will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The "Super Bass" singer will join a list of past Vanguard recipients like Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. The award honors artists who have had outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and pop culture.
Mindy Kaling talks ‘Never Have I Ever’ success, raising a tattletale
Mindy Kaling joins TODAY to talk about the new season of her hit Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” and how it feels rewarding to have a show that “seems specific” be universal. She also opens up the launch of a book studio and about being a mom of two little ones – with one that has become a big tattletale.Aug. 9, 2022.
Taylor Swift files in Shake It Off copyright lawsuit: ‘The lyrics were written entirely by me’
Singer had been sued by writers of 3LW’s 2000 song Playas Gon’ Play for alleged plagiarism, and the case is due to return to court
What to know about Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’
The Kardashian-Jenner family's new reality show, aptly titled "The Kardashians," premiered on Hulu in April 2022. The finale aired in June, rehashing Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal (they recently welcomed a second child, after seasons of speculation). And there's good news for fans of the family —...
‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown leaves plural marriage with Kody Brown in new trailer
The upcoming season of "Sister Wives" might actually be the most dramatic one yet. The new trailer for the TLC reality show, which follows Kody Brown and his polygamous arrangement with multiple women in Utah, shows trouble in paradise for one of the couples. Those who follow the cast of...
Hoda Kotb shares new pic with her mom, siblings and daughter ahead of her birthday
The whole gang got together for Hoda Kotb’s pre-birthday barbecue!. The TODAY co-anchor shared an Instagram photo of her family members and close friends gathered for a summer cookout leading up to her 58th birthday on Aug. 9. “When Gerry Ryan makes a perfect early bday BBQ!” Hoda captioned...
When does 'House of the Dragon,' the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, come out?
Winter is coming? More like, the “Game of Thrones” prequel is coming. This summer, audiences are returning to Westeros thanks to the buzzy new series "House of the Dragon." Set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the prequel dives into the history of Westeros, laying the groundwork for the eventual show.
Producer poses for Sunday Mug Shot with new baby boy!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Nicole in Danville, Indiana; the Oliver family, including a few puppies, in Coventry, Connecticut, and many more. Plus, a shoutout to star producer and friend of Sunday TODAY, Maggie Safstrom, who just welcomed baby boy with her husband. Congrats! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 7, 2022.
Olivia Munn shares hilarious struggles of taking selfie with son
Actor Olivia Munn recently posted a funny video on social media sharing the struggles of trying to take a selfie as her baby son kicks her in the face.Aug. 9, 2022.
Hoda celebrates her birthday with ‘best present ever’ — her family
Hoda Kotb is being showered with love for her birthday. The TODAY co-anchor is spending some well-deserved time with family as she celebrates her 58th birthday, and she just shared an adorable photo of their time together. In the snapshot, the grinning gang squeezes onto a couch outdoors and smiles...
Judge Mathis’ son shares what it was like coming out on TV: ‘Representation is everything’
Judge Greg Mathis and his son Greg Mathis Jr. spoke about the experience of coming out on TV while promoting their new series on a Monday segment of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Judge Mathis is a former Michigan judge and television producer starring in his family's new reality show on E!, "Mathis Family Matters." Mathis' son Greg came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community while on the show.
This man’s niece had a genius name for the aquarium, reminding us 'kids can accurately name anything'
Sure, kids may say the "darnedest things," but their literal approach to the English language can also produce some pretty wise and observant anecdotes as well. Because of this, kids seem to be a lot better than adults at creating names for everyday objects. This conversation went viral after TikTok...
When Al Roker doesn’t feel like walking, he asks himself this 1 question
Walk with us! Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the walking club with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the 31-day walking plan, and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
