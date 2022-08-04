Read on www.nottinghammd.com
Nottingham MD
Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday, more storms expected
BALTIMORE, MD—More storms are expected to sweep through the Baltimore area on Friday and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region. The watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday for most of central Maryland. Forecasters say localized...
Northeast Baltimore residents may be without electricity for several days after severe storm
BALTIMORE -- More than 10,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers who live inside of the city limits remained without power Friday following severe thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday.Hundreds of tree branches littered neighborhoods in the aftermath of strong winds.Sometimes even whole trees were uprooted.Some of them fell on homes. Some of them fell on cars. Many of them littered the sidewalks and streets as crews hurry to restore power."It's a good thing nobody was outside," Patricia Gossard of Pinewood Avenue said of the various debris.The storm that swept through the city on Thursday came in fast and fierce,...
Storms leave trail of felled trees, power outages across Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Thousands are without power and felled trees are complicating morning commutes after severe storms blew through central Maryland on Thursday evening. As of 7 a.m. Friday, over 24,000 BGE customers are without power thanks to over 850 active outages. The company said it is working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power. Most of the affected people live in Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The storms generated a tornadic waterspout that destroyed homes in part of Smith Island. The waterspout landed onshore and caused significant damage to the Somerset County community, according to Gov. Larry Hogan. Stunning...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
Maryland Weather: Alert Day for intense heat and humidity; severe storms pass through region
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area saw intense heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms on Friday. Some severe storms are popped up late in the day.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southern Harford County and southeastern Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Kent County until 8:15 p.m. Also, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties until 8:45 p.m.Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles & Prince George's counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
About 20,000 customers remain without power after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After severe storms tore through the Baltimore area last night, knocking power out of service, BGE is working to resolve issues Friday for thousands. BGE has fully mobilized their storm response process and crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, according to a statement from the company.
Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
Contractor, Home Struck By Lightning In Baltimore During Storm
Both a contractor and a home were struck by lightning during heavy storms in the Baltimore area, authorities say. The contractor was allegedly struck in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Wbaltv.com
Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night
Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Nottingham MD
Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Fire officials say a man was struck by lightning in Nottingham on Thursday night. During the severe storms that moved through Baltimore County on the evening of August 4, crews responded to the 8400-block of Walther Boulevard (21236) for a report of a contractor who had been struck by lightning.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Camden Yards turns 30, Moonrise Festival, Vintage Black Expo, Fluid Movement, and more
It’s another scorcher for Baltimore, which is under another heat advisory Thursday as the heat index is forecasted to climb into the 100s. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated no matter how you’re spending the weekend. There certainly is plenty to do, from the Moonrise Festival and...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Body found in water at Inner Harbor Friday morning
The Baltimore City police are investigating a death after a body was found in the water at the Inner Harbor downtown Friday morning. According to officials, around 7 a.m., officers responded to 400 block of East Pratt Street when a body was found floating in the water. The Inner Harbor and water rescue units responded and removed the body from the water. The person was deceased at the time.
baltimorebrew.com
A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower
Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: Port of Baltimore
Ever wondered what it’s like working at the Port of Baltimore?. In this video, longshore worker Kristina Berry gives a behind-the-scenes look at an average day at the Port. After bidding for work in the morning, Berry goes to work at the Seagirt Marine Terminal where she transports shipping containers off a ship.
