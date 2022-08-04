CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks

Read on www.pymnts.com
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in August
Cloud stocks are back in favor, and they're primed to race higher.
EMEA Daily: Wirex Credit Launches in UK and Expands Crypto Collateral Options; Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wirex launches its credit solution in the U.K., healthcare startup Cera raises $320 million, and PYMNTS spoke to the CEO of South Africa-based FinTech Stitch. Digital-first home healthcare provider Cera has raised $320 million in equity and debt funding, which will allow...
Caterpillar’s Q2: How Companies Reap Rewards From Digital Seeds Planted Years Ago
As ye sow, so shall ye reap, as the saying goes. But when it comes to investments in eCommerce and other digitization efforts, it can take more than one season for corporate efforts to bear fruit. Cis a case in point. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Jim Umpleby...
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
Risk Managers Find Themselves Wearing Multiple Hats as New Threats Mount
Tom Frantz, risk manager at Airbase, told PYMNTS that in an uncertain macro environment, as companies move increasingly online and cybercriminals become increasingly wily, the risk manager must wear a variety of different hats. “You’ve got to get your hands dirty a bit — getting involved in all operations,” said...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How to Avoid Becoming a Consumer’s Unwanted Subscription
Subscriptions have become a source of both promise and peril for consumers. The increase in subscription-based goods and services presents people with more choice and flexibility, and they are signing up in record numbers. One survey found that half of all consumers now subscribe to video streaming services, while 41% have a membership with a shopping service such as Amazon Prime. Audio, news and gaming subscriptions are also popular.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
Shopify’s New Text-to-Buy Option Marks Rise of ‘Anywhere Commerce’
We’ve learned more about how to sell anywhere under any conditions in the past two years than in the prior 20, and more of that learning is appearing in the field as merchants turn to forms of conversational and embedded commerce to capture sales in the moment, in any channel.
Wirex Expands Credit Program to UK, Introduces New Crypto Collateral Options
Cryptocurrency and payments ecosystem Wirex has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and developed additional features, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4) Wirex crypto-back credit lines are now available to users in the United Kingdom, and the platform has also added WXT as a token to be used as collateral. Launched last month on the Wirex app, Wirex Credit allows users to borrow crypto-backed credit lines of up to $100,000.
foodlogistics.com
Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility
Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates
Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
‘Great Unsubscribe’ Gains Momentum as Inflation Forces Consumers to Scale Back
The great disengagement from the connected economy may be just getting started, spurred by the pressures of living paycheck to paycheck. And as a result subscription platforms may see increased churn, with a reduction in their top lines. Unless they recalibrate how they interact with consumers, embracing a proactive approach that keeps those end users in place.
Travel Platform HRS Buys German Expense Managment Firm Paypense
Corporate travel platform HRS has acquired German expense management firm Paypense, a move the company said will enhance its suite of corporate payment products. "Only two years since launch, Paypense’s open platform has already made inroads with a broad range of corporations, enabling employees to use digital payment technology to pay for all work-related purchases," HRS said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
