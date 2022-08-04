No injuries reported in drive-by shooting in Dougherty County

Read on wfxl.com
wfxl.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old reported missing in Cordele found safe
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Authorities in Crisp County are looking for a missing 5-year-old. In a post to Facebook, the Cordele Police Department says 5-year-old Shaquille White was last seen at 12:09 p.m. running from a West 28th Avenue address towards 13th street. Investigators say White is wearing a...
wfxl.com
BOLO: Albany Police Department looking for aggravated assault suspect
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance in locating Victor Alexander Carter. The 38-year-old is wanted on the following charges:. Aggravated assault (DV) Criminal damage to property 2nd degree. Police say he stands at 5’10" and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who has...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said a 57-year-old black male was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
wfxl.com
GSP: Driver of overturned vehicle fled the scene on foot
On yesterday, at approximately 5:10 pm, Troopers from Post 10 Americus responded to a one vehicle crash on Pryor Road near Cutts Road, in Lee County. Georgia State Patrol says, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Pryor Road when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. After...
WALB 10
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened at the intersection of U.S 19 and Glendale Road. A car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to GSP. The...
wfxl.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19
One person has died following the motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19 yesterday. At approximately 5:10 pm, Troopers from Post 40 Albany were dispatched to U.S. 19 at Glendale Road, in Lee County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, preliminary details reveal the motorcycle was traveling south on US 19 and...
wfxl.com
One injured after Albany shooting on Wednesday
One man was left injured following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Albany police responded to Phoebe Main in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. The victim told police that he was shot after leaving Legend Lounge & Bar located in the 700 Block of E Broad Ave.
GEORGIA: Three individuals enter guilty pleas related to 10-kilo meth bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Albany, Georgia, residents pled guilty to conspiracy charges relating to various drugs found during a traffic stop, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29; Terrance Battle, 41; and Quannesha Gatling all pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, […]
wfxl.com
Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
Bodies still stacking up in Dougherty County due to drug overdose deaths, GBI staff shortage
ALBANY — During previous surges in COVID-19 Dougherty County was forced to request mobile morgues from the state to store bodies. While deaths related to the novel coronavirus have plummeted in recent months, bodies are still sometimes stacked up. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, for instance, has at times...
wfxl.com
Attempted scheme to mail drugs discovered at Dougherty County Jail
Earlier this week, authorities in Ohio found a parcel of amphetamine pills after executing a federal search warrant in connection to a drug investigation at the Dougherty County jail. FOX 31 obtained an application for the warrant, which was issued from the Southern District of Ohio, for an Ohio Post...
WALB 10
3 plead guilty in Lee Co. drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal drug ring that was responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess...
WALB 10
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an assault incident that happened at a vape shop in Bainbridge Tuesday morning. Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery. Witnesses told WALB that the incident happened after an employee honked at Scott, notifying...
wfxl.com
Drugs seized from Albany home; woman in custody
A 40-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a home on Thursday. On August 4, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit was called out to an address in the 1800 Block of Sycamore Court in reference to the presence of illegal narcotics. The unit responded...
WALB 10
Lee Co. Animal Control officer rescues litter of puppies, mom from abandoned building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Lee County animal control officer is getting a lot of online attention for her bringing one dog’s family back together. Kathy Mills is an animal control officer with the marshal’s office in Lee County. She said she got a call Monday night from...
WCTV
UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
chattanoogacw.com
Georgia 4-year-old murdered, mother charged: Were warning signs missed?
VIENNA, Ga. — It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves: How could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing...
wgxa.tv
Could a state agency have prevented the death of a Dooly County 4-year-old?
VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves how could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing on...
