In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO