Read on thegamehaus.com
Related
MultiVersus Season 1 Details and Release Date
The MultiVersus Open Beta is slowly approaching its first proper season. With the launch of MultiVersus Season 1 comes a whole wave of new content for players to enjoy Here’s all the MultiVersus Season 1 details players need to know. Season 1. MultiVersus Season 1 will launch at the...
What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
Neco-Arc Leads Season 2 of Melty Blood: Type Lumina (8/4)
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Neco-Arc. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
Udyr Rework Abilities
After over a year, the Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Abilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Free-To-Play The Future of Fighting Games?
With the release of MultiVersus, people are discussing whether free-to-play fighting games are the future of the genre. MultiVersus currently has the most concurrent players on steam, well over 100,000 players. This is on Steam alone, MultiVersus is available on consoles as well like PS4/PS5, and Xbox consoles. Many free-to-play fighting games have been offering rollback and crossplay, which fans consider essential. However, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus are still missing them.
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything Coming to Netflix this August
The original "Spider-Man" trilogy and the long-awaited TV adaptation of "The Sandman" are among Netflix's biggest releases of the month.
SFGate
Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie
The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Paldea Pokemon Region Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
Original Footage From Woodstock '99 Is Still Available To Watch Thanks to Its Pay-Per-View
Even if you didn't go to Woodstock '99 or (gasp!) you weren't even alive yet when it happened, the Netflix docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is likely on your radar. The three-part documentary details what went wrong with the famed music festival and it features a lot of footage from the event itself.
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
Apex Legends Laser Sights to be Added in Season 14
Season 14 brings with it a ton of exciting new changes. Respawn already announced the new legends Vantage, Kings Canyon map change, and other updates. Every season weapons also receive changes and new perks. In the upcoming season, a popular attachment in other FPS games like Call of Duty is coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends Laser Sights offer a powerful buff to pistols and SMGs.
IGN
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Universe Preview to Air on AMC
The Walking Dead Universe lives. The final season of The Walking Dead and the first season of Tales of the Walking Dead are coming to Comic-Con on Day 2, with trailers for both series set to debut during TWD Universe panels at Hall H in San Diego. Fans won't have to wait long for even more Dead news: Talking Dead will return to AMC with host Chris Hardwick for a live preview special on Sunday, August 7, one week before the series premiere of Tales on August 14. Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview was announced ahead of AMC's San Diego Comic-Con panels on Friday, July 22.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0