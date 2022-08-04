ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Passing storms continue Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be another day of storms with sun mixed in at times. The storms will be moving along fairly nicely on a southeast Gulf breeze but as always a few spots could see some big downpours. Outside of any storms expect the usual heat and humidity with temperatures around 90 and the heat index near 100 degrees in the afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Bruce: Typical spotty storms into your weekend; many dry times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Normal summer is returning to the area as the days of more clouds and less heat seem to be moving past us. Expect the perfect combination of heat, humidity and storms for your Friday into the weekend. You’ll notice more sun throughout the day today leading to a bump up into the lower 90s for highs. Even though we get hotter and bring in more sunshine, storms will pop especially by afternoon. Rain coverage for today is 40%.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

We still have a low risk of heavy rain Thursday

Some of us got heavy rain today. BR had flooding, Flood advisory posted in Mandeville area and along the Lakefront on the South Shore today. Much of the rain has dissipated, but we've had some rain fire up in Pearl River County this evening. Lows drop into the low to upper 70s. Some patchy fog on the Northshore again. Highs upper 80s to low 90s Thursday. The rain will start along the Coast and then move inland. Not everyone will get storms, just be aware locally heavy rain possible in storms. Less rain forecast Friday, but we will still have scattered activity. Highs near 90. Highs over the weekend will be near 90 to the low 90s with mainly scattered afternoon rain and storms. Higher rain chances forecast Monday. Updates on the Hurricane Season Forecast come out Thursday.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WLOX

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Colorado State University#Hurricane Seasons#Dr Phil
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
uptownmessenger.com

Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant

An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Ceres Plant Protein Cereal Wins Startup St. Bernard

CHALMETTE, La. – Ceres Plant Protein Cereal, a plant-based cereal designed with sustainability in mind, was selected as the winner of the 8th annual Startup St. Bernard pitch competition presented by the Meraux Foundation and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. The company takes home a grand prize of over $100K in cash and in-kind services.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7

Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer

Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy