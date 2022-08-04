Some of us got heavy rain today. BR had flooding, Flood advisory posted in Mandeville area and along the Lakefront on the South Shore today. Much of the rain has dissipated, but we've had some rain fire up in Pearl River County this evening. Lows drop into the low to upper 70s. Some patchy fog on the Northshore again. Highs upper 80s to low 90s Thursday. The rain will start along the Coast and then move inland. Not everyone will get storms, just be aware locally heavy rain possible in storms. Less rain forecast Friday, but we will still have scattered activity. Highs near 90. Highs over the weekend will be near 90 to the low 90s with mainly scattered afternoon rain and storms. Higher rain chances forecast Monday. Updates on the Hurricane Season Forecast come out Thursday.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO