Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Passing storms continue Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be another day of storms with sun mixed in at times. The storms will be moving along fairly nicely on a southeast Gulf breeze but as always a few spots could see some big downpours. Outside of any storms expect the usual heat and humidity with temperatures around 90 and the heat index near 100 degrees in the afternoon.
fox8live.com
Bruce: Typical spotty storms into your weekend; many dry times
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Normal summer is returning to the area as the days of more clouds and less heat seem to be moving past us. Expect the perfect combination of heat, humidity and storms for your Friday into the weekend. You’ll notice more sun throughout the day today leading to a bump up into the lower 90s for highs. Even though we get hotter and bring in more sunshine, storms will pop especially by afternoon. Rain coverage for today is 40%.
wgno.com
The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans, but be sure to grab the umbrella!
The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans! There you can find lots of food and fun, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy as the weekend moves forward. We do have rain and storms around the area Friday but as expected this activity...
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
WDSU
We still have a low risk of heavy rain Thursday
Some of us got heavy rain today. BR had flooding, Flood advisory posted in Mandeville area and along the Lakefront on the South Shore today. Much of the rain has dissipated, but we've had some rain fire up in Pearl River County this evening. Lows drop into the low to upper 70s. Some patchy fog on the Northshore again. Highs upper 80s to low 90s Thursday. The rain will start along the Coast and then move inland. Not everyone will get storms, just be aware locally heavy rain possible in storms. Less rain forecast Friday, but we will still have scattered activity. Highs near 90. Highs over the weekend will be near 90 to the low 90s with mainly scattered afternoon rain and storms. Higher rain chances forecast Monday. Updates on the Hurricane Season Forecast come out Thursday.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
NOLA.com
Where can you play pickleball in the New Orleans area? Here are some options.
Pickleball seems to gather more interest with each year, and plenty of people in the New Orleans area have picked up the sport in recent years. As more people get involved, the number of locations in the area that feature pickleball courts is increasing every year. USA Pickleball provides a...
WLOX
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
WDSU
Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
Tommy: Can't miss restaurants to try this weekend
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
Louisiana qualifies for $86 million loan for I-49 South Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.
fox8live.com
New $5 million road and boat launch project almost complete for West End
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A $5 million road restoration, and boat launch project is nearly completed along the New Orleans Lakefront at Breakwater Drive, but people waiting for a redevelopment plan for the entire West End area will have to wait a little longer. “This has been a really nice job...
bizneworleans.com
Ceres Plant Protein Cereal Wins Startup St. Bernard
CHALMETTE, La. – Ceres Plant Protein Cereal, a plant-based cereal designed with sustainability in mind, was selected as the winner of the 8th annual Startup St. Bernard pitch competition presented by the Meraux Foundation and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. The company takes home a grand prize of over $100K in cash and in-kind services.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
verylocal.com
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
