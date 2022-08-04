Sheriff's office releases new information in fatal crash that killed Jackie Walorski

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Although most of the attention from Wednesday's fatal crash has been directed towards Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, the fourth victim, 56-year old Edith Schmucker, was reportedly just on her way home from work when she was hit head-on. Schmucker was originally thought to have crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Walorski's campaign manager Zachery Potts, but after a revised accident report released by police, it was confirmed that Potts crossed the center line, leaving Schmucker not at fault for the crash.

NAPPANEE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO