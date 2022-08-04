Sheriff's office releases new information in fatal crash that killed Jackie Walorski

Read on abc57.com
Related
abc57.com
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
abc57.com
Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
abc57.com
Remembering Edith Schmucker, fourth victim of Wednesday's crash that killed Rep. Walorski and two staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Although most of the attention from Wednesday's fatal crash has been directed towards Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, the fourth victim, 56-year old Edith Schmucker, was reportedly just on her way home from work when she was hit head-on. Schmucker was originally thought to have crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Walorski's campaign manager Zachery Potts, but after a revised accident report released by police, it was confirmed that Potts crossed the center line, leaving Schmucker not at fault for the crash.
abc57.com
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Names of men killed in South Haven plane crash released
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The names of the two men killed in a plane crash near South Haven have been released. The South Haven Police Department on Friday said they were 70-year-old plane owner Douglas Golike of Lawton and 70-year-old flight instructor David Peahl of Wayland. The Federal...
abc57.com
Suspect in machete attack had just been released from prison
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee with a machete on Tuesday. The report says the suspect had just been released from prison less than a week before the incident. On August 2 at 8:33 a.m., an Elkhart Police officer...
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
abc57.com
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc57.com
Cass County K9 locates missing woman with Alzheimer's
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Cass County K9 found an Alzheimer's patient after the woman went missing on a walk, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hoffman Road for a report that a 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer's was missing.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
abc57.com
Two men die in plane crash near South Haven airport
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Police say two men died after the plane they were in crashed near the South Haven Regional Airport shortly after takeoff. South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said Wednesday the plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday but the wreckage wasn’t discovered until nearly 24 hours later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Remembering Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who died in crash in Elkhart County
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are being remembered for their dedication, passion, and personability. Colleagues and friends of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are mourning their loss after a tragic car crash in Elkhart County claimed their lives Wednesday. St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney tells me...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department gathers supplies for donation to those affected by eastern Kentucky flooding
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department gathered together a variety of supplies on Wednesday and will be donating them to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Items in the donation package include diapers, wipes and toys, which will be sent to families in the recovery process.
abc57.com
Paw Paw man charged with arson of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Paw Paw man was charged Thursday for setting a Planned Parenthood building on fire in Kalamazoo, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Joshua Brereton, 25, was charged with arson. On Sunday, officers were called to a fire in progress at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo. According...
abc57.com
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
abc57.com
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
abc57.com
Liberty Drive railroad crossing to be closed on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Liberty Drive railroad crossing in Mishawaka will be closed starting on Monday. The section of road between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and will most likely stay closed until Friday, August 19. Detour signs will be posted but...
abc57.com
Hairdresser Recalls Memories with Former Client, Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Condolences continue to pour out from the community after the sudden death of U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski; all sharing memories with her and how they will remember her. This includes family and friends, politicians, loyal supporters, and even the people that helped keep up her style. People...
Comments / 0