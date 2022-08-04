View the current heat index as it reaches over 100 degrees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It will be very hot and humid Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday, for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and southern Berkshire Counties. A Heat Advisory means that temperatures in the 90s and high levels of humidity will make it feel hotter than it actually is and could reach over 100 degrees Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday in central/eastern Hampden County & central/eastern Hampshire County.

It could feel like it’s over 100 degrees at times over the next couple of days. When you sweat it cools your body down when it evaporates off your skin. The more humid it is the more water is in the air and so the higher the humidity the less evaporation can occur, and your body can’t cool off and you feel hotter.

It’s not just heat that can be dangerous, the humidity plays a huge part in the risk for heat illness.

Precautions to help you deal with the heat:

Wear light weight/light colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Don’t leave children or pets in the car

Stay in air conditioning, especially if you have any health issues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.