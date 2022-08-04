ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

View the current heat index as it reaches over 100 degrees

By Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCTiI_0h4fYRGj00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It will be very hot and humid Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday, for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and southern Berkshire Counties. A Heat Advisory means that temperatures in the 90s and high levels of humidity will make it feel hotter than it actually is and could reach over 100 degrees Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday in central/eastern Hampden County & central/eastern Hampshire County.

Extreme heat can cause issues with your medications

It could feel like it’s over 100 degrees at times over the next couple of days. When you sweat it cools your body down when it evaporates off your skin. The more humid it is the more water is in the air and so the higher the humidity the less evaporation can occur, and your body can’t cool off and you feel hotter.

It’s not just heat that can be dangerous, the humidity plays a huge part in the risk for heat illness.

Temperatures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCxP3_0h4fYRGj00

Precautions to help you deal with the heat:

  • Wear light weight/light colored clothing
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Don’t leave children or pets in the car
  • Stay in air conditioning, especially if you have any health issues.
County
Hampden County, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
