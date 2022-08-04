Registration is now open for the 21st Annual Open Arms Christian Ministries “Fore Kids” David Keister Memorial Golf Scramble

Read on www.wbiw.com
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
wbiw.com
Register to attend Becky Skillman Leadership Institute
BEDFORD – The Becky Skillman Leadership Institute was started to encourage leaders to aim higher, inspire others, maximize their potential, and express leadership in its truest form – through service. Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at...
wbiw.com
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
wamwamfm.com
Big Weekend For Area Festivals
It’s another big weekend here in southwest Indiana for annual events and festivals. Whatever direction you may be traveling, there is likely something to do or see. The Odon Old Settlers Days kicked off last night with the annual parade in downtown Odon. This festival is the oldest continuous festival in the state, taking place every year since 1886. Organizers say this weekend there will be inflatables, live traditional music, a wide variety of old-fashioned carnival treats and local fair delicacies. There are also many craft exhibits and demonstrations. The festival runs through tomorrow evening.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
in.gov
Mills Pool Closes for the Season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is Celebrated; and 17th Street Reopens to Two-Way Traffic
Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Jack’s looking back in history tour of Nashville concludes
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part four of an interview with Jackson Woods by Dick Reed in 1974. This interview first appeared in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, July 10, 1974. This is the final installment of this series. A surprising thing brought out by Jack Woods during...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mildred Louise Barnett
Mildred Louise Barnett, 96, of Bedford, died at 5:08 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born October 2, 1925, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Homer and Mabel (Baker) Cummings. Mildred married Walter Barnett on October 18, 1941, and he preceded her in death on November 7, 1998.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lois A. Staggs
Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell
Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell, 46, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born August 2, 1976, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she was the daughter of James Bruce and Beth (Hensley) Carrico. Beth married Daniel Purcell on October 2, 2020. Beth was a 1994 graduate...
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
wbiw.com
Statewide Silver alert declared for missing Jackson County teen
BROWNSTOWN – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jackson County teen. The Jackson County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicholai Schrader, a 16-year-old white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front, a black shirt, and jeans.
wbiw.com
The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Monday
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Monday, August 8th at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. On the agenda:. Call to Order. Reading of Minutes – July 11th. New Business. Resolution 4-2022...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 IU basketball recruiting target Yves Missi developing fast, as Indiana solidifies relationship with key AAU program
The buzz surrounding Yves Missi centers on how much he has developed year-over-year, but even just over a few months his improvement was easy to see. We watched Missi in April at the Nike EYBL event in Westfield, Ind. and noted the 6-foot-11 prospect’s motor as a shot blocker and a rebounder.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 for Our Community with Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty
Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty joins us to talk about the free swim tonight in Loogootee. Get the details here…
