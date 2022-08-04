Read on www.blackhillsfox.com
Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade. Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics. The podcast features physicians from around their hospital system every Monday with 13 to 15-minute episodes; covering an array of topics like skin cancer, sports medicine, and testosterone imbalances.
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The dog days of summer are spent by the pool, on the lake, or sitting inside next to the air conditioner. That’s how we dream of our summers, but for some kids, it’s feeding and taking care of livestock to show at the county fair.
The chance for rain looks too sick around until Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on however the chance for showers will stick around to later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this coming with with a high in the upper 90s. Friday we’ll look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
With wildfires comes smoke safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the drier temperatures’ wildfires become easier to ignite. With wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says that there are precautions that people should take to make sure that they stay safe.
Good Chance of Rain This Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will move into our area from the southwest this evening. As the rain moves in, it will break up a bit. We still expect to see some showers tonight, but the heaviest tonight will be north of us in North Dakota and Montana. Tomorrow during the day, light showers are possible, but nothing looks to be heavy, with the exception of northern counties. The heaviest rain for the Black Hills and Rapid City will occur overnight tomorrow into Sunday morning. The showers then may continue throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow and Sunday will be much better with highs in the 70s for most of our area. Unfortunately, the temperatures will begin to increase throughout next week. Highs may be near 100 next Thursday.
Heavy Rain to Start the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is likely over the next few days. Tonight and the early portion of the day tomorrow will be mostly dry with only light showers possible. Tomorrow evening will be when the heaviest rain will occur. It will start around 5-7pm and could last for several hours. The rain will also be very widespread, so most of our area will likely see rain at some point. From Midnight tomorrow through sunrise Saturday, the rain will break up a bit for Rapid City and the Black Hills, but rain will continue to be consistent for northern counties throughout Saturday morning. During the day on Saturday, another round of rain will move southeast and impact the Black Hills and Rapid City by the afternoon. Through Sunday, parts of our area could see over an inch of rainfall. Overnight lows tonight will only drop into the 70s for parts of our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot for the South Dakota Plains, but better for Northeast Wyoming. By Saturday, most of our area will see highs in the 70s. Sunday will also be nice, but throughout next week we will see temperatures rise again. Could be near 100° this time next week.
Hot Today with Isolated Storms; Much Cooler this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More hot temperatures can be expected today ahead of a cold front that will finally bring a break from the heat this weekend. High temperatures will be in the 100s south and east of the Black Hills today, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front slowly slides southeast across the area later today. Strong winds are possible with some of the storms.
Rapid City Officials reminding property and homeowners to trim overgrown trees
A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’. It’s work that takes time, starting and ending their days with the animals they will show at the fair. Cooler and Rainy this Weekend. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM...
This year’s seven month valuation total already ranks sixth-highest for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The number of building permits in Rapid City is down this year but the value of those permits is up compared to this time last year. Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 215 building permits in July with a total value of $17 million.
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
South Dakota only has one case of Monkeypox -- but that might change due to an influx in visitors. Representative Dusty Johnson attends farm bill roundtable. Representative Dusty Johnson hosts a roundtable discussion on the Farm Bill in Spearfish. west river campaigning. Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM MDT.
Wisconsin Biker killed in Sunday crash near Lead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning has been released. George Seliger, 28 of Wausau, Wisc., was killed on Highway 14-A when he failed to negotiate a curve, going across the oncoming lane and into a ditch, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
RC Christian ready to take the field with a new head coach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team looks to have more success in 2022. The Comets will take the field with a new head coach as Matt Mcintosh takes over the reigns of the program. Rapid City Christian opens the new season August 19th when it plays at Lead-Deadwood.
