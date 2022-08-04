ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

With Anthony Adams out, Aaron Jeffery steps in to face Austin Vanderford at Bellator 284

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PJ7H_0h4fXoaL00

Aaron Jeffery will get a big opportunity when he meets a recent title challenger.

Anthony Adams has been forced out and Jeffery (12-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) will step in on short notice to face Austin Vanderford (11-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) at Bellator 284, which takes place Aug. 12 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Jeffery confirmed the news on social media after an initial report from ESPN.

Jeffery fell short on two stints on Dana White’s Contender Series, losing to Brendan Allen in 2019 and Caio Borralho in September 2021. The former CFFC middleweight champion made a successful Bellator debut in June when he scored a second-round TKO of Fabio Aguiar.

Vanderford will look to rebound from his first career loss. After defeating Fabian Edwards at Bellator 259, Vanderford got a title shot against middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275 in February, but was stopped in just 85 seconds.

With the change, the Bellator 284 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
  • Bruna Ellen vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
  • Aaron Jeffery vs. Austin Vanderford
  • Gokhan Saricam vs. Said Sowma

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Marcos Breno vs. Josh Hill
  • DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
  • Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jared Scoggins
  • Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder
  • Mark Currier vs. Bailey Schoenfelder
  • Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
  • Jordan Newman vs. Lance Wright
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Do we want to see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, or was Peña's win a fluke?

Amanda Nunes is a dual champion once again, and she left very little doubt, at least on the scorecard paper, at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) swept the scorecards in her rematch with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) this past Saturday to win back the women’s bantamweight title Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December 2021. Make no mistake: Peña got some offense off against Nunes and was a near-constant threat by throwing up submission attempts when Nunes took her down. But the scorecards showed a 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, the latter of which meant Nunes got two dominant 10-8 rounds from one judge.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Neiman Gracie
Person
Brendan Allen
Person
Gegard Mousasi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 277 'Fight Motion': Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion

Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline

Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Josh Hill#Combat#Bellator 284#Mma#Showtime#Espn#Ilima
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
bjpenndotcom

Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 video: Geoff Neal becomes first to knock out Vicente Luque, calls out Gilbert Burns

Geoff Neal delivered the performance of his career in his most high-profile fight to date against Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 40. Neal’s (15-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) striking was crisp from the opening bell and he battered Luque (21-9-1 MMA, 14-5 UFC) with speed and power until he secured the third-round knockout win in the welterweight bout, which served as the co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”

Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Anthony Pettis Not Looking To Jab UFC With A Potential PFL Title

Former UFC and Strikeforce lightweight champion Anthony Pettis doesn’t have any ill-will towards the UFC ahead of his potential run to a PFL title. Pettis is set to face Stevie Ray in a highly anticipated PFL Playoff rematch this Saturday in New York. In their last fight during the regular season, Ray rallied after a tough opening round to pull off a twister submission on Pettis for the upset.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke

Cory McKenna earned the eighth Von Flue choke finish in UFC history on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40. McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who at 23 years old is the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, got a finish with a rarely-utilized grappling technique against Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in their strawweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 video: Terrance McKinney makes quick work of Erick Gonzalez, calls out Paddy Pimblett

Terrance McKinney returned to the win column in a big way Saturday when he quickly submitted former Combate Global standout Erick Gonzalez at UFC on ESPN 40 in Las Vegas. The lightweight bout kicked off the main card at the UFC Apex and did not last long. McKinney (13-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) submitted Gonzalez (14-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC) via standing rear-naked choke at 2:17 of Round 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy