Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts

CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
KEARNEY, MO
Kansas Public Radio

Remembering the Atchison Man Who Helped Invent Rock & Roll

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where and when Rock & Roll began. But the small Kansas town of Atchison can boast that one of its own residents played a part in its creation. As part of KPR's occasional series on Kansas history, Commentator Bobbi Athon tells us about a music prodigy who helped lay the foundation for what we know today as rock and roll.
ATCHISON, KS
Kearney, MO
Kearney, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons

Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
PARKVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ladies Night Out Aug. 11

On Thursday Aug. 11, the public is welcomed to join local Kearney businesses for a Ladies Night Out at Tobacco Barn Farm at 18503 Missouri Highway 33, in Holt. "Three Birdies Boutique, Urban Edge, Market 816 Boutique and Bridal by SHL are excited to bring you a fun night out with a cocktail hour, fashion show, a food truck and shopping," states an event release.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Highway 92 closure in Kearney begins Monday

KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Missouri Highway 92 between Mt. Olivet Road and Missouri Highway E/Stark Avenue starting Monday, Aug. 8. This work was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 1. Access will be limited to residential local traffic only. The closure is expected to remain...
KEARNEY, MO
grainvalleynews.com

Good News: Cruise for Consciousness rolls into Grain Valley Sunday

​ The Purple Peace Foundation's "Cruise for Consciousness" Car Show returns to Grain Valley this Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at Armstrong Park. The annual event raises funds for the educational and support programs the Purple Peace Foundation provides for families impacted by epilepsy. Started in 2015,...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Gracie Bomar named CT girls Athlete of Year for Kearney

KEARNEY — Playing three sports across a full academic schedule is a tough task. Four sports is often unheard of, but not for Kearney’s Gracie Bomar. The rising junior is the Courier-Tribune’s Kearney girl Athlete of the Year after receiving 20 out of 68 submitted nominations. “I...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Rhett Foster Courier-Tribune's Smithville boys Athlete of Year

SMITHVILLE — It was a year of many championships and awards for Smithville in the 2021-22 sports season. It would be only right that the Courier-Tribune Smithville boys’ Athlete of the Year is an individual who significantly contributed to this successful year. Recent graduate of Smithville High, Rhett...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney chamber seeks nominations for business excellence awards

KEARNEY — The Kearney chamber of commerce is once again seeking to honor businesses and citizens who are making a positive impact in the area. Chamber members can nominate businesses and individuals in the following categories: Rising Star, a new business or a business that reignited, rebranded or reinvented itself; Chamber Dedication Award, a person, business or organization who/that has exhibited dedication to the chamber via service, support and/or tenure of membership; Biggest Community Impact, a person, business or organization who/that has had the biggest impact on our community in the last year; and the Citizen of the Year/Bob Tate Memorial Award. This award recognizes an outstanding member of the chamber community who, through their personal involvement, leadership abilities and selfless giving of their time and talent over the previous 12 months, has positively impacted Kearney and the lives of its citizens.
KEARNEY, MO

