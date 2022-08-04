KEARNEY — The Kearney chamber of commerce is once again seeking to honor businesses and citizens who are making a positive impact in the area. Chamber members can nominate businesses and individuals in the following categories: Rising Star, a new business or a business that reignited, rebranded or reinvented itself; Chamber Dedication Award, a person, business or organization who/that has exhibited dedication to the chamber via service, support and/or tenure of membership; Biggest Community Impact, a person, business or organization who/that has had the biggest impact on our community in the last year; and the Citizen of the Year/Bob Tate Memorial Award. This award recognizes an outstanding member of the chamber community who, through their personal involvement, leadership abilities and selfless giving of their time and talent over the previous 12 months, has positively impacted Kearney and the lives of its citizens.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO