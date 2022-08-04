Read on www.mycouriertribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts
CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival to welcome team
Kansas City is holding a free Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival near T-Mobile Center starting Saturday afternoon.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
Kansas Public Radio
Remembering the Atchison Man Who Helped Invent Rock & Roll
It's hard to pinpoint exactly where and when Rock & Roll began. But the small Kansas town of Atchison can boast that one of its own residents played a part in its creation. As part of KPR's occasional series on Kansas history, Commentator Bobbi Athon tells us about a music prodigy who helped lay the foundation for what we know today as rock and roll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
mycouriertribune.com
Ladies Night Out Aug. 11
On Thursday Aug. 11, the public is welcomed to join local Kearney businesses for a Ladies Night Out at Tobacco Barn Farm at 18503 Missouri Highway 33, in Holt. "Three Birdies Boutique, Urban Edge, Market 816 Boutique and Bridal by SHL are excited to bring you a fun night out with a cocktail hour, fashion show, a food truck and shopping," states an event release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Mid-Continent Public Library announces plans to replace Grain Valley branch
Construction will soon begin to replace the current Mid-Continent Public Library branch in Grain Valley.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycouriertribune.com
Highway 92 closure in Kearney begins Monday
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Missouri Highway 92 between Mt. Olivet Road and Missouri Highway E/Stark Avenue starting Monday, Aug. 8. This work was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 1. Access will be limited to residential local traffic only. The closure is expected to remain...
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Cruise for Consciousness rolls into Grain Valley Sunday
The Purple Peace Foundation's "Cruise for Consciousness" Car Show returns to Grain Valley this Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at Armstrong Park. The annual event raises funds for the educational and support programs the Purple Peace Foundation provides for families impacted by epilepsy. Started in 2015,...
mycouriertribune.com
Gracie Bomar named CT girls Athlete of Year for Kearney
KEARNEY — Playing three sports across a full academic schedule is a tough task. Four sports is often unheard of, but not for Kearney’s Gracie Bomar. The rising junior is the Courier-Tribune’s Kearney girl Athlete of the Year after receiving 20 out of 68 submitted nominations. “I...
Leawood approves new citywide crosswalk policy
Leawood City Council approved a policy allowing residents to request crosswalks in areas where pedestrians have been hit by vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycouriertribune.com
Rhett Foster Courier-Tribune's Smithville boys Athlete of Year
SMITHVILLE — It was a year of many championships and awards for Smithville in the 2021-22 sports season. It would be only right that the Courier-Tribune Smithville boys’ Athlete of the Year is an individual who significantly contributed to this successful year. Recent graduate of Smithville High, Rhett...
mycouriertribune.com
Warrior Closet prepares to help Smithville families with back-to-school needs
SMITHVILLE — The Warrior Closet is a free program set up through Smithville School District that allows families to have accessibility to the school supplies, clothing, and hygiene items that they need. Coming times and dates for the closet are 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and 9 a.m....
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney chamber seeks nominations for business excellence awards
KEARNEY — The Kearney chamber of commerce is once again seeking to honor businesses and citizens who are making a positive impact in the area. Chamber members can nominate businesses and individuals in the following categories: Rising Star, a new business or a business that reignited, rebranded or reinvented itself; Chamber Dedication Award, a person, business or organization who/that has exhibited dedication to the chamber via service, support and/or tenure of membership; Biggest Community Impact, a person, business or organization who/that has had the biggest impact on our community in the last year; and the Citizen of the Year/Bob Tate Memorial Award. This award recognizes an outstanding member of the chamber community who, through their personal involvement, leadership abilities and selfless giving of their time and talent over the previous 12 months, has positively impacted Kearney and the lives of its citizens.
Comments / 0