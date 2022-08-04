Most Influential Women: Breanna Naegeli, dean, GCU

Read on azbigmedia.com
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Most Influential Women: Christina Noyes, Gust Rosenfeld
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Christina Noyes, shareholder, Gust Rosenfeld. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Shar Najafi-Piper, PhD, Copa Health
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Shar Najafi-Piper, PhD, CEO, Copa Health. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix
She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
azbigmedia.com
Trulieve opens 1st dispensary in Roosevelt Row
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St., the doors open at 8 am on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 am – 10 pm, seven days a week. This is the first cannabis dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
Insomnia Cookies Looking to Build Third Arizona Location in Phoenix
The late-night cookie company has plans to expand into downtown.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 4 Chandler (Arizona)
Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to the state championship game.
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
New teachers ready to work as TU classes begin
Jahaziel Felix, 22, had the value of education instilled in him from an early age. He learned it from his mother, who wasn’t able to go past middle school. “Ever since then I pursued education, got a full ride scholarship twice, got my degree and my certificate in education,” said Felix.
Phoenix New Times
Weed Smokers and Rappers Help Provide Much Needed IDs to Phoenix Homeless
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
azbigmedia.com
Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa
Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
KTAR.com
Why Kari Lake should tell Katie Hobbs to get a face tattoo
Immediately after it became obvious that Kari Lake had won the Republican primary, she wasted no time in turning her attention to her opponent in this fall’s race for governor: Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State. In a statement issued Thursday night, Lake said the election...
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
KTAR.com
Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
