ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money

Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
Chad Kuhl
Yardbarker

Brandon Drury Made Serious Noise In His Padres Debut

The move by the San Diego Padres to acquire Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds sort of gets lost in the fact that they also acquired Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Juan Soto. But Drury has proven to be just as valuable for the Padres as Hader, Soto, and Bell ultimately will.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy