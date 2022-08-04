ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Spineology® Launches First Fully Endoscopic, Single-Tubular Retractor Fusion System: OptiLIF® Endo

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpYLu_0h4fX59100

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--

Spineology Inc., the longtime leader in ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery, announces another milestone today with the limited launch of OptiLIF ® Endo. This innovative, ultra-MIS system requires only one tubular retractor to seamlessly integrate endoscopes and endoscopic equipment into lumbar interbody fusion procedures. The OptiMesh ® Multiplanar Expandable Implant enables this single tube system to employ the smallest diameter tubular retractor of any fusion system on the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005685/en/

OptiLIF® Endo, featuring the Spineology® OptiMesh® Multiplanar Expandable Interbody Fusion System (Photo: Business Wire)

“OptiLIF Endo provides the power of direct endoscopic visualization throughout the entirety of the procedure, including disc space access, decompression, discectomy/endplate preparation and interbody placement,” said Matt Cronin, Chief Commercial Officer of Spineology. “Direct visualization of the neural structures increases efficiency and safety when accessing the disc space, and the robust offering of new, endoscopic-specific discectomy tools included with OptiLIF Endo facilitates efficient endplate preparation under endoscopy to optimize fusion.”

Procedures leveraging OptiLIF Endo are completed, from start to finish, using only one ultra-minimally invasive tubular retractor, reducing exposure requirements compared to traditional MIS techniques. Such exposure reduction may decrease collateral damage and can positively affect post-operative pain, blood loss and length of stay. OptiLIF Endo creates seamless transitions between the endoscopic and fusion instrumentation, eliminating the need to exchange portal tubes or use multiple portal tubes during the procedure, maximizing surgical efficiency and safety.

“I want to thank the surgeon development team and our engineers for developing such an innovative procedure and set of instrumentation that seamlessly integrates two powerful technologies,” said John Booth, CEO of Spineology. “The endoscopic fusion market is gaining significant traction in the U.S. as more surgeons see the value of incorporating endoscopic technologies into their procedures. With OptiLIF ® Endo, we will lead that market.”

About Spineology Inc.

At Spineology, we are dedicated to transforming spine surgery by providing innovative, ultra-MIS technologies for surgeons and their patients. Our proprietary mesh technology is used in the OptiMesh and Duo implants, which expand in three dimensions to create large footprints and allow placement of anatomy-conforming interbody fusion devices through very small incisions. This technology preserves spinal anatomy, increases procedural efficiency, and accelerates patient recovery. Learn more at spineology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005685/en/

CONTACT: John J. Booth, Chief Executive Officer

651-256-8511

jbooth@spineology.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Spineology Inc.

PUB: 08/04/2022 10:30 AM/DISC: 08/04/2022 10:32 AM

Comments / 3

Old fat man
2d ago

I've been trying to get help with my back for 30 years and nobody seems to give a s***

Reply(1)
15
Related
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion#Medical Devices#North America#Health Technology#Paul#Optimesh
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Benzinga

Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin Of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma

A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
AOL Corp

Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'

A consumer sued candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a "known toxin" that makes the rainbow candies "unfit for human consumption." In a lawsuit seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy