U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Increase, but Labor Market Remains Tight

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Column - U.S. Manufacturing Activity Shows Signs of Peaking: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October. U.S. manufacturing output in June was down by 0.4% compared with March though it was still up by 3.6%...
U.S. Productivity Posts Biggest Ever Annual Drop in Second Quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Volkswagen Mexico Workers Reject 9% Raise Deal as Inflation Rises
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's Mexico unit have rejected a newly agreed deal for 9% raises, setting up further talks between the company and union after an initial month-long negotiation, the company said on Tuesday. The Independent Union of the Volkswagen Automotive Industry (SITIAVW) on July 20 reached...
Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID vaccine demand hits revenue forecast
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped nearly 31% on Tuesday as falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations led the company to cut its annual revenue expectation by half.
New Treasury ETFs launch as fixed income ETFs enter "sweet spot"
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A new series of exchange-traded funds launched on Tuesday will make it easier for individual and institutional investors to trade the most current individual benchmark U.S. Treasuries, highlighting the maturing of ETFs in the fixed income space.
U.S. SEC to propose new rule on Wednesday boosting hedge, private fund leverage disclosures – source
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will propose a new rule on Wednesday aimed at boosting hedge and private fund leverage disclosures, among other details, according to a source familiar with the agency's thinking.
Most Electric Vehicles Won't Qualify for Federal Tax Credit
DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for...
Hong Kong-Based Fintech Firms Tumble After Dizzying Rally
(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital, Magic Empire Global and Top Financial Group tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy. The obscure companies have recorded eye-watering gains just days after their U.S. market debuts, with AMTD Digital climbing...
Tesla Discloses Lobbying Effort to Set up Factory in Canada
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is lobbying the Ontario government as part of an effort to set up an "advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada, a filing by the electric-vehicle maker to the province's Office of the Integrity Commissioner showed. The company's Canadian unit is working with the government to "identify opportunities...
Germany Plans Tax Changes to Help Households Cope With Inflation - Officials
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry wants to raise income tax thresholds and slightly increase child benefits in response to the highest inflation in the country in decades, ministry officials said on Tuesday. The tax free allowance will rise to 10,632 euros next year and 10,932 in 2024 from 10,347...
Foxconn to Build Autonomous Electric Tractors at Ohio Facility
(Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Tuesday said it will build driverless electric tractors for California-based Monarch Tractor at its Lordstown, Ohio, facility starting in early 2023. The announcement comes as heavy machinery manufacturers, including Deere & Co and Georgia-based AGCO, set their sights on the...
Biden Signs $280B CHIPS Act in Bid to Boost US Over China
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. Flanked by scores of lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, Biden feted the legislation, a core part...
Nasdaq Slides 1% as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Rekindles Tech Rout
(Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology dragged chip and technology stocks lower, while markets remained on the edge ahead of inflation data that will feed into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans. A high inflation print on Wednesday, following last week's...
Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs...
Snap Plans to Lay off Employees the Verge
(Reuters) - Snap Inc is in early stages of planning layoffs, the Verge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. (https://bit.ly/3QaAmql)
Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries
(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
Political Polarization Around U.S. Immigration Policy Heightens, Survey Finds
Americans are “sharply torn” on immigration – long one of the country’s most polarizing political issues – and even more people now believe immigration levels into the U.S. should be decreased, according to new Gallup polling released on Monday. [. READ:. Supreme Court Denies Biden...
